Justin Langer says rupture due to coronavirus & # 39; as nirvana & # 39; for Australia | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764911% %MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764912%

"We identified in South Africa that several of our players were physically and mentally exhausted,quot;





%MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764913% %MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764914% Justin Langer says the coronavirus pandemic has given his & # 39; exhausted & # 39; players the opportunity to rest

%MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764915% %MINIFYHTML478722616fd6afa2ce899c31fe24764916%

Australia coach Justin Langer says the break the coronavirus pandemic has given his players has been "like nirvana."

Australia's white ball series against New Zealand was postponed due to the outbreak and strict travel restrictions.

Several Langer players must also play at the IPL, but that tournament won't start until mid-April at the earliest.

"The truth for me personally, and for many of the players, is like nirvana in the fact that we are at home with our families," Langer told reporters.

Australia's white ball games with New Zealand were postponed

"We are sleeping in our own bed, eating homemade dinners and still able to work, to one degree or another, from home.

"We identified in South Africa (during the winter) that several of our players were physically and mentally exhausted."

"We had the whole winter with the World Cup and the Ashes and then in our summer. The boys were playing before that too, so some of them came from the Indian Premier League and went straight into the World Cup."

"It gives them a very good chance to recharge and obviously we are looking at scenarios in the future to make sure we are ready for what comes.

"We know that we cannot sit in our hands, we do not know how long this will last and we will have to be ready and organized."

Justin Langer: "We are all going crazy, cricketers are no different from others,quot;

Langer is aware of the cost that the pandemic is charging people, as three of his daughters lose their jobs.

The Australian coach also discussed the possibility of his team's white ball games taking place in England in July.

"I have great empathy for so many people who are going through this difficult time," he said.

"We are watching my daughters lose their jobs, we have not seen sports on television, what is happening in the corporate world is a really difficult time."

In the three scheduled ODIs and as many T20Is against England, Langer added: "We will all have to work together because it is so important to the industry that we work together."

"That said, it is such a complex process. If we can make it work to help English cricket, that will be very important. There is no question about it."