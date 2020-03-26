Jussie Smollett jokes about self quarantine for the gram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Jussie Smollett jumped on Instagram, where she made a joke about being on "421 quarantine day," a joke about fans shying away from her for her alleged hate crime hoax.

"I hope they stay safe," he wrote. "Spread love and kindness … not Rona," before singer Stevie Wonder's "A Place in the Sun,quot; while playing the keyboard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here