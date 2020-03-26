Jussie Smollett jokes about self quarantine for the gram

Jussie Smollett jumped on Instagram, where she made a joke about being on "421 quarantine day," a joke about fans shying away from her for her alleged hate crime hoax.

"I hope they stay safe," he wrote. "Spread love and kindness … not Rona," before singer Stevie Wonder's "A Place in the Sun,quot; while playing the keyboard.

Last month Smollett pleaded not guilty to the renewed charges, alleging he carried out a homophobic attack on himself last January in Chicago.

Smollett previously pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of the charge last year, just weeks before Cook County State's Attorney's office, Kim Foxx, abruptly announced that he was dismissing the case. A special prosecutor was then called after Chicago officials questioned Foxx's involvement in the case after she recused herself. Evidence emerged showing that Foxx may have had some influence on the outcome of the investigation when he was not supposed to.