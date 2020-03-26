JPS Hospital closes all school clinics – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JPS is closing all of its school clinics, effective March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes closing the two clinics located at HEB ISD at 3115 Pipeline Rd., Euless, TX 76040.

Patients and their families who need services can call 817-702-1100 and be referred to a pediatric provider who can virtually help them through telehealth services.

%MINIFYHTML36c51a88fc6aced140a3769e99a0d1bc11% %MINIFYHTML36c51a88fc6aced140a3769e99a0d1bc12%

The following health services may be helpful to families who need care:

JPS Telehealth: Patients and their families who need services can call 817-702-1100 and be referred to a pediatric provider who can virtually help them through telehealth services. JPS Community Health offers same-day sick visits at 4 locations, including one at HEB ISD: Northeast Medical Home, 3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040. To call and make an appointment, call (817) 702-1100, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 7 a.m. at 1 p.m. Children's health The "virtual tour,quot; offers a full range of services. You and your family can receive treatment at home from your mobile device. For more information, go to Childrens.com/virtualvisit

JPS Community Health offers same day sick visits at the following locations

To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. Saturday 7 am-1pm www.jpshealth.org

JPS Community Health Clinic Hours