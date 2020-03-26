JPS Hospital closes all school clinics – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – JPS is closing all of its school clinics, effective March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes closing the two clinics located at HEB ISD at 3115 Pipeline Rd., Euless, TX 76040.

Patients and their families who need services can call 817-702-1100 and be referred to a pediatric provider who can virtually help them through telehealth services.

The following health services may be helpful to families who need care:

JPS Telehealth: Patients and their families who need services can call 817-702-1100 and be referred to a pediatric provider who can virtually help them through telehealth services.

JPS Community Health offers same-day sick visits at 4 locations, including one at HEB ISD: Northeast Medical Home, 3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040. To call and make an appointment, call (817) 702-1100, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 7 a.m. at 1 p.m.

Children's health The "virtual tour,quot; offers a full range of services. You and your family can receive treatment at home from your mobile device. For more information, go to Childrens.com/virtualvisit

JPS Community Health offers same day sick visits at the following locations

To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. Saturday 7 am-1pm www.jpshealth.org

JPS Community Health Clinic Hours

Location Clinical Schedule Laboratory hours Pharmacy hours Radiology hours
Family health center

1500 S. Main street, 4th Floor, feet. Worth, TX 76104

 Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm
Northeast Medical Home

3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040

 Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm Mon-Fri 8 am-430pm Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-7: 30 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm
Southeast

1050 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76013

 Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm Mon-Fri 8 am-430pm Sat 8 am-12pm Mon-Fri 8 am-730pm Sat 8 am-5pm Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm
Stop six

3301 Stalcup Rd, ft. Worth, TX 76119

 Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm Mon-Fri 8 am-445pm Mon-Fri 830am -5pm Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm

