JPS Hospital closes all school clinics – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

This includes closing the two clinics located at HEB ISD at 3115 Pipeline Rd., Euless, TX 76040.
Patients and their families who need services can call 817-702-1100 and be referred to a pediatric provider who can virtually help them through telehealth services.
The following health services may be helpful to families who need care:
JPS Community Health offers same-day sick visits at 4 locations, including one at HEB ISD: Northeast Medical Home, 3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040. To call and make an appointment, call (817) 702-1100, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 7 a.m. at 1 p.m.
Children's health The "virtual tour,quot; offers a full range of services. You and your family can receive treatment at home from your mobile device. For more information, go to Childrens.com/virtualvisit
JPS Community Health offers same day sick visits at the following locations
JPS Community Health Clinic Hours
|Location
|Clinical Schedule
|Laboratory hours
|Pharmacy hours
|Radiology hours
|Family health center
1500 S. Main street, 4th Floor, feet. Worth, TX 76104
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm
|Northeast Medical Home
3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-430pm
|Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-7: 30 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm
|Southeast
1050 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-430pm Sat 8 am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-730pm Sat 8 am-5pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm
|Stop six
3301 Stalcup Rd, ft. Worth, TX 76119
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm Sat 8 am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-445pm
|Mon-Fri 830am -5pm
|Mon-Fri 8 am-5pm