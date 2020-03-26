John Wall not expected to return if NBA season resumes | NBA News

All-Star point guard John Wall is not expected to take the floor for the Washington Wizards if the NBA resumes this season, according to reports.

According to Candace Buckner of The Washington PostSeveral members of the Wizards organization have already hinted that Wall will not play in 2019-20, and the ongoing suspension of the NBA due to the coronavirus pandemic has apparently not changed that line of thought.

The five-time NBA All-Star Wall broke Achilles at home in January 2019 while recovering from heel surgery. He is in the first season of a four-year contract with Supermax. Wall last played in an NBA game for the Wizards on December 26, 2018.

Buckner notes that Wall has looked good in controlled environments during his recovery, but the league's suspension has left the point guard unable to simulate the intensity of his regular rehab training due to social distancing requirements.

Team medics would recommend not throwing him quickly into games if the season resumes.

