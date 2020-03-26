Joe Montana believes the Patriots & # 39; made a mistake & # 39; letting Tom Brady go

On what would have been baseball's inaugural day of the 2020 season, the stadiums are empty. The coronavirus pandemic has forced sports to shut down for the foreseeable future.

While live sports are on hold, the networks are making an effort to showcase classic games. NBC Sports Boston, for example, started showing reverse Celtics games last night.

Joe Montana thinks the Patriots made a mistake: Speaking to USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, Tom Brady's childhood hero, disagreed with the Patriots' decision to let Brady leave in free agency.

"I don't know what's going on there, but someone made a mistake," Montana told Bell.

Brady, 42, left New England voluntarily, unlike Montana's departure from San Francisco in 1993 (when he was traded to the Chiefs).

"I think when you look at the whole situation, you try to figure out how you want to get away from the things that are there," Montana explained. “It had a different story, where they had made a decision. He obviously would never have gotten rid of him. I still don't understand how New England let it out. I do not understand that ".

For Brady, Montana believes her time in Tampa will be pleasant.

"I think it will be fun for him," said Montana. "Probably for the first time in a long time you will be having fun, if I understand what you have been saying or what I have been reading."

Trivia: Speaking of Joe Montana, a third-round pick in 1979, which fellow Super Bowl MVP quarterback was selected in the first round of that year's draft?

(Answer at the end).

Tip: After helping his team win their first Super Bowl, he was the first MVP to declare the famous line, "I'm going to Disney World."

A New England hockey company is becoming face shields: While Bauer is normally known for his hockey team, the New Hampshire-based company is eager to jump into the fight against the coronavirus. With two production facilities based in New York and Canada, the company is ready to start producing up to 4,000 face shields a day to help supply hospitals in desperate need.

"We send people to both facilities to establish a production line," said Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly. Boston Globe reporter Matt Porter. "Now we are lighting it."

The full interview with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred:

In this day: In 1979 Larry Bird and Magic Johnson started a rivalry that would be one for the ages. The two young stars met in the NCAA tournament championship game. Johnson's Michigan state prevailed over Bird's Indiana state, 75-64, but it was only the beginning.

Classic rewind: If you're trying to watch something today for a while, try Game 5 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Trivia Answer: Phil Simms