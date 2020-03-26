Joe Jonas pulling all the stops for wife Sophie Turner while in quarantine – they love being together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

While some couples may have a hard time spending 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine, it looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are not one of those couples! In fact, the Jonas Brothers singer has been doing everything he can think of to "pamper,quot; his wife and she loves it!

So is! Joe and Sophie are making the most of an unfortunate situation and they love being in mutual isolation.

%MINIFYHTML53b39123d697e826e81caf1c22408ef211% %MINIFYHTML53b39123d697e826e81caf1c22408ef212%

While close proximity all the time can create some tension in couples and even lead to fights, the Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer have absolutely no problem!

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Sophie Joe is doing spectacularly during this quarantine time. Joe really pampers Sophie by cooking for her every day and doing whatever she asks. He has been having a lot of fun doing everything for her and has really helped with their relationship which is already in a great place. They love being together and not working and can be together all day. "

Love love that they are forced to be together and that they take it very positively. It's as fun as it can be for them right now, they still aren't pulling their hair out, "they added.

And Sophie really appreciates the effort her sweet husband has been making to make his quarantine really enjoyable.

After all, she didn't just turn to social media recently to talk about him and his latest home cooked meal, a delicious pasta dish.

Ad %MINIFYHTML53b39123d697e826e81caf1c22408ef279% %MINIFYHTML53b39123d697e826e81caf1c22408ef279%

Along with a photo of the huge plate of delicious food and the sweet husband who had cooked it, Sophie wrote: "One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy," referring to his cooking skills.



Post views:

one