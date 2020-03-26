"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Set ABC Return Date, Joe Biden Books for Digital Edition – Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Live! It will return to television on Monday with remotely produced episodes. Announcer Jimmy Kimmel just released the news on Twitter and announced presidential candidate Joe Biden as his guest for the shortened digital edition of tonight's quarantine show.

Next week's guests include: Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy, Grouplove and more.

Kimmel returned with online home videos on Tuesday of last week, shortly after the production of all nightly shows closed the previous weekend. Starting with a "minilogue" and remote celebrity interviews, Kimmel was the first evening presenter to present in-person interviews earlier this week by chatting with comedian Bill Burr from across the street to comply with social distancing rules. . (You can see that installment of Jimmy Kimmel Livand quarantine series below).

The news follows yesterday's CBS announcement that The last show with Stephen Colbert It will also resume airing original episodes remotely produced by Colbert, the staff and crew of the story beginning Monday, March 30. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon He has aired hybrid episodes on television, featuring the daily video segments filmed by Fallon at home, including celebrity interviews via Zoom, as well as highlights from an encore episode.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is in a different position than its streaming counterparts Tonight's show Y The Late Show. While NBC and CBS 11:35 PM have another nightly show in advance, Late night with Seth Meyers Y The Late Late Show with James Corden, respectively, Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe companion is a news magazine, Nightline, whose profile has increased with its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the public demand for information during the health crisis, ABC earlier last week changed Nightline Y Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with the news magazine, dedicated to the content of COVID-19, broadcast at 11:35 p.m., followed by Jimmy Kimmel Live is repeated

With a powerful Nightline bring in, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last week it delivered its strongest break week in more than a year among total viewers (1,611 million) and adults 18-49 (401,000) despite airing in the aftermath of 12:05 a.m.

Comedy Central's half-hour Daily Show was the first late-night talker to return to television with complete originals generated from his home last Monday. TBS's full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Conan, as well as HBO's last week with John Oliver and real-time with Bill Maher also announced that they would resume airing original episodes filmed in the home environment. NBC's Late Night Night with Seth Meyers began releasing exclusive online editions of A Closer Look this week.