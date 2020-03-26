Jessica Alba exchanges makeup looks with Patrick Starrr on her YouTube debut

Welcome to YouTube Jessica Alba!
The 38-year-old actress launched her own channel on Thursday.
"Hello everyone! I am so excited to launch my own YouTube channel," wrote the head of The Honest Company under his introductory video. "It is important to mention that, given the state of the COVID-19 outbreak, I think we should all have a healthy level of awareness and respect for this challenging experience we face. However, I also want my channel to be a place for happiness and community as we explore fun and family moments while staying safe at home. "
So what kind of content will this channel provide?
"On this channel, I am going to make videos of beauty, fitness, health and wellness, entrepreneurial life, home life, mom life, best friend life," Alba told viewers. "I'm going to take an honest approach to everything I do because I can't help but be brutally honest in life."
the Fantastic four star also noted that her children—Honor, Refuge Y There is"We'll be doing some nice cameos." In fact, her daughters appeared in the welcome clip and gave her mother a hard love, and Haven said the proud father may be a "crybaby,quot; on TikTok.
For her first full video, Alba joined Patrick Starrr, and exchanged makeup looks. The celebrity gave the beauty guru a new look by using honest beauty products. Starrr then gave him a full face look using the same brand and even offered the YouTube novice some tutorial tips.
So how did this collaboration happen? According to the video, Alba saw Starrr on YouTube and finally slipped into the makeup artist's DMs.
Watch the videos to see Alba's debut on YouTube.
%MINIFYHTMLf8beb73cb23cf5dd967d65fa7f41df6b13%