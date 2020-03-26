Jenelle Evans thinks it is "unfair,quot; to be fired from her teenage mother, but Amber Portwood did not. Therefore!

%MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969611% %MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969612%

During a new interview, Jenelle Evans argued that it wasn't fair to be fired from Teen Mom, but that her former co-star Amber Portwood did not. As you know, MTV decided to let Jenelle go after multiple scandals involving her husband David Eason.

But did Amber deserve the same treatment? Jenelle definitely believes so!

%MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969613% %MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969614%

While talking to HollywoodLife, Jenelle confessed that her dismissal from Teen Mom made her feel that the network had "chewed and spit on her."

%MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969615% %MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969616%

Applauding during the exclusive interview, Jenelle stated that: ‘I have spoken to my former producers many times about this. They still claim they didn't fire me "but,quot; I let him go for a season. "As for Amber's situation, they said,quot; well, Amber didn't leave a paper trail for what she did, "whatever that means. I guess that I am still held responsible for my husband's actions, even though I did nothing wrong. "

Fans know that David was involved in multiple scandals that ultimately sparked his own firing before Jenelle's.

However, the straw that filled the glass for MTV appeared to be when the controversial man shot and killed the family's puppy even when the children were at home, traumatizing them and also putting them in physical danger.

Due to this very violent incident, the couple took their children to child protective services and it took months of legal drama to finally get them back.

At the same time, the Teen Mom producers decided it was time for Jenelle to be fired as well.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969631% %MINIFYHTMLf0a816862a45daad35a176494476969631%

Now, Jenelle compared her scandal to that of Amber, who was arrested for domestic violence and argued that "David was never charged with any type of crime, but Amber was and left a paper trail through ring cameras at her home that were put online. " Amber displayed her sword to the online public and boasted that it says "Mother Goddess,quot; after the incident with Andrew occurred.



Post views:

0 0