Jenelle Evans compares her & # 39; unfair dismissal & # 39; of & # 39; teenage mom & # 39; with the situation of Amber Portwood

This comes after Jenelle is rumored to be returning to & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39 ;, although the former cast member of the MTV show reveals in a YouTube video that there is no confirmation of that as of yet.

Jenelle Evans is heading to his departure from "Teen mom 2"calling it" unfair "considering how MTV treats its former co-star Amber Portwood. In an interview with HollywoodLife.com, the 28-year-old television personality shared: "I have spoken to my former producers many times about this. They still claim they didn't fire me 'but' let me go for a season & # 39 ;. "

"As for Amber's situation, they said, 'Well, Amber didn't leave a paper trail for what she did,' whatever that means," Jenelle, who was fired from the reality show. show after triggering a scandal involving David Eason, went on to add. "I suppose I am still held responsible for my husband's actions, even though I did nothing wrong."

"David was never charged with any type of crime, but Amber was and left a paper trail through ring cameras at her home that were released online," added Jenelle, referring to Amber's video and Andrew Glennon fighting that led to Amber being arrested for domestic assault. "Amber showed her sword to the online public and boasted that it said 'Mother Goddess' after the incident with Andrew."

"Over the years, MTV filmed me about drugs, giving custody of my son to my mother, filmed in dangerous situations and they never cared because they always got their grades," Jenelle continued. "I don't understand what is worse than my past that is currently happening. My story has stopped and the fans still want to continue my journey. I feel chewed up and spat on."

At the conclusion of the interview, she shared that she continues. "I can go on and on, but I get on with my life and I have other opportunities / projects that I am focusing on. My team is amazing now and I would not trade them for anything in the world," he said.

Before this, there were rumors of his return to "Teen Mom 2". Closing speculation, he revealed in a YouTube video that there was no confirmation that he would return to the show. However, Jenelle admitted that she has been in conversations with people related to something.

"I have no idea about & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; and I have no idea about my own show, but I know I have been in conversations with certain people here or there," he told his fans.