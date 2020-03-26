Jenelle Evans admits she had "fallen out of love,quot; with David Eason before their controversial reunion

%MINIFYHTML8f7e644e6304305fa6240eb7fb065b0711% %MINIFYHTML8f7e644e6304305fa6240eb7fb065b0712%

Jenelle Evans may have been the one who contacted her estranged husband and apologized, making their reunion happen, but apparently, when she first separated, she had fallen in love with David Eason! The Teen Mom star admitted that her feelings for him were not what they were and that was even before her marriage problems began.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, Jenelle also addressed the criticism she has been receiving since revealing that she met with the controversial man.

After all, she previously received a restraining order against him and insisted that he feared for her life and the well-being of her children!

But now, Jenelle assured the news outlet that she is not heeding the criticism and is only focusing on saving her marriage and making it work despite everything.

‘There are some people who criticize us getting back together, but there are also many more supporters who communicate. Fans are glad they decided to work on my marriage and save it instead of throwing it away right away. Yes, we are deciding to solve it, "he said during the interview.

She went on to say, "I've had long conversations with David about why we fell in love (he) holds opinions for himself and (we argue) disagreement before it becomes an argument."

As fans know, Evans also talked about how he made the meeting happen during a question-and-answer video on his YouTube channel a few days ago.

Many fans were confused to hear that she contacted David to apologize, for whatever!

"I contacted David first, and I said," I said I'm sorry. "He contacted me back and asked," (excuse me?) Why? "We believe that we should try to work things out for our family and our marriage & # 39; & # 39;, he told his viewers at the time.



