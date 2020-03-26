Janhvi Kapoor reveals what changed after her debut movie Dhadak

Even though Janhvi Kapoor only has one movie in Bollywood, he has some exciting moments ahead with 4 big projects in the pipeline. Janhvi managed to impress many with his performance in his debut movie Dhadak, which was an official remake of the hit Marathi Sairat movie.

While the film performed well at the box office, Janhvi recently shared her thoughts on her performance in the love saga during an interview with a prominent newspaper. The young actress revealed that she lacked confidence in front of the camera and that she was too rigid in certain parts of the film. However, he also spoke about how he made sure to play his role with honesty and sensitivity. Since he has worked on quite a few films after Dhadak, he also stated that he lacked technical knowledge at the time.

Janhvi Kapoor has movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, RoohiAfzana and Takht in her kitty. However, with the takeover of the coronavirus pandemic, we may have to wait a bit longer than the original release dates for these movies.