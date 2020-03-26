James Van Der Beek says his family is in the PJ Christmas phase

James Van Der Beek could be on something.

Taking Instagram to show how the family of seven has held firm while distancing themselves socially, the Dawson's torrent Alum revealed that Van Der Beek's team is now in the "wearing Christmas pajamas,quot; phase.

"They have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Wall-Wall phase of #Quarantine," James shared, along with a sweet photo of himself, his wife. Kimberly Van Der Beek and her five children Olivia9 Joshua7 Annabel Leah5 Emilia, 4 and Gwendolyn, 21 months, resting together in their matching vacation pajamas.

Concluding his post with a movie recommendation, he continued: "#StayHome and broadcast @pixaronward by the way … either I've gone crazy or it's my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or maybe both. Either way (thumbs up emojis) . "

At the beginning of the week, the Don't trust the B —- in apartment 23 Star shared that her little ones have also been kept busy building an epic fortress with pillows. "#SocialDistancing bar set," captioned a photo of Olivia and Joshua hanging above their masterpiece