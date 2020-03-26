James Corden to host a star-studded Homfest from his garage

The '# Late Late Show' presenter's primetime special It will feature interviews with David Blaine and Will Ferrell, and worldwide performances by BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, among others.

Actor and TV favorite James Corden will host the opening of the star-studded Homfest from his garage as it fills up in time after his US nightly show. USA stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"The host's primetime special will feature digitally conducted interviews with illusionists David Blaine Y Will Ferrelland performances by BTS (The Bangtan Boys) in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London and Billie eilish, FINNES Y John Legend In Los Angeles.

"Since & # 39; The Late Late Show & # 39; went off the air, we've been thinking of different ways to try and do a show right now," explain executive producers of Corden's chat show Ben Winston and Rob. Crabbe. "With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show possible, entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift our spirits."

"Shooting from James' garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances, we hope he can help someone, somewhere, who needs some joy right now."

Corden and his guests will shed light on the safety precautions everyone can take during the global pandemic and direct visitors to websites where they can donate to the Foundation for Disease Control and Feed Children.

"Homefest: James Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show Special" will air on March 30.