England sailor James Anderson says he would be willing to play at The Hundred and Vitality Blast this summer if that were the only competitive cricket being organized.

The national season has been delayed until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the white ball cricket is expected to take precedence if the 2020 campaign begins.

Bowler Lancashire Anderson, 37, not part of the Hundred Franchises gaming team, has a mentoring role at Manchester Originals, but that could change if it was the only way he could stay in shape when England resumes. the test cricket.

"I want to play cricket and if that is the only cricket, be it The Hundred or T20 Blast, I would love to be involved in that," Anderson told reporters on Thursday.

"If there were no red ball cricket, then it would be a long, long time for me to be playing in the nets. I would rather be playing competitive cricket than not. But we will cross that bridge when we get to that."

England's busy summer at home includes three-round series against the West Indies and Pakistan, contests Anderson hoped to play after a rib injury shortened his tour of South Africa in January and rested for the series now postponed in Sri Lanka this month. .

The pacemaker says a ball can't be thrown all summer long due to the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, but insists that "it wouldn't be a huge sacrifice,quot; for cricket players with people's health being the most pressing concern. .

"I am not worried about playing cricket, I feel that we and I will play cricket again. It is more than just the uncertainty of everything that is happening," said the all-time leader in England.

"Obviously it is a terrifying time for everyone and obviously the health of my family is the first priority and cricket is very secondary.

"In my head, I'm not really thinking about when we're going to play cricket. It would be silly not to think about not throwing a ball this summer and I think right now it's quite realistic."

"But some people are sacrificing a lot for us trying to stay healthy, so sacrificing part, and potentially all, of the cricket season is not a big sacrifice."

"Something like that puts everything in perspective. Cricket has been a big part of my life for several years, but in the grand scheme of things, the importance is not that great."

Anderson insists that he was fit to tour Sri Lanka this spring, but understands the selectors' reasoning for delaying their return in preparation for the English summer.

The sailor, who has taken 584 wickets in his 151 Tests to date, says he is still hungry to play for England and is now just 16 scalps away from becoming the first sailor at 600 in the Tests.

"I think the decision was made to give me a little more time to be 100 percent through the summer. Having recently toured the Sri Lankan fairy, the sewing players game is quite limited so I had it makes sense for me to look a little further ahead, "added Anderson.

"My plan is to go back to the England team, I think I can still play a role. I am hungry to play and I still have ambitions, so that will keep me motivated. In the long run, I think I could do it." Until next summer.

"I'm certainly going to enjoy putting the targets back on and appreciating it, but now it could be a long way off."

Anderson believes that if the county cricket resumes in the last days of May, it could be too short a time for England to be ready for the West Indies tests, which will begin on June 4.

"You're going to need some kind of build-up. You can't go from not bowling to bowling in a test match well in advance. How long I'm not sure," he said.

"I would suggest that (May 28) is not long enough; it would be seven or eight days before a test match, but if we can go out and train in May with our counties, it could be more feasible."

Anderson has been spending part of his forced break fighting his fellow English sailors Stuart Broad and Mark Wood in a virtual cycling challenge, which he says is helping his mental and physical well-being.

"All the guys are texting each other, trying to stay together. We have bikes and you can see how everyone is doing in qualifying. Stuart took first place this time with me and Mark third," said Anderson.

"It's nice to have some interaction with other people and I think it will get more and more frequent as the weeks go by. I think staying in shape also helps the mind."

"I'm doing everything but bowling, since I really don't have room. With a push I could throw myself against a wall just to keep my body used to the movements. I've been going through my action in the living room." Unconsciously, your body wants to do it! "