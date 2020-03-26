Jackson Browne releases new coronavirus anthem after positive diagnosis

%MINIFYHTMLd93fb9c58ba5a68f5175d2e39c73241a11% %MINIFYHTMLd93fb9c58ba5a68f5175d2e39c73241a12%

To be released digitally on March 27, & # 39; A Little Soon to Say & # 39; is inspired by Greta Thunberg and the students who defied gun laws after the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida.

Jackson Browne is releasing an encouraging new coronavirus anthem after revealing it tested positive for COVID-19.

"A Little Soon to Say" will be released digitally on Friday, March 27.

The singer / songwriter, who confirmed he is in quarantine after contracting the killer virus on Tuesday, admits that he wrote the song before the ongoing pandemic, but realizes that the lyrics sound faithful to the crisis and the government's handling. from the USA USA

"I thought, 'Just do that now'," he tells Rolling Stone. "Just shut down now while these things are so uncertain."

Browne says students who defied gun laws after the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida and eco-warrior Greta Thunberg inspired the new song. "(I was) thinking about the generation: Parkland and Greta Thunberg students, and young people who have been very expressive, saying: & # 39; You are not making any real attempt to change things so that we can have a planet that you had & # 39;. How do you pass this mess on to the next generation, future generations? "He explains.

<br />

"A Little Soon to Say" will be the B-side of Browne's next single "Downhill From Everywhere," which will be released on May 29.

<br />

Browne is still slated to hit the road with James Taylor this summer.