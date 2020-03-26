It's hard to party with the "one game,quot; rule – Up News Info

Home Local News It's hard to party with the "one game,quot; rule – Up News...

Dear Amy: I am an intellectual conservative, living in Berkeley, California, liberal and one-party.

Over and over again at dinners (even mine), the guests simply assume that I'm a liberal like them.

When I tell them I'm pretty conservative, they just don't get it. They freely despise "right-wing hillbillies,quot; and say that all conservatives are "evil people,quot;.

I once replied, “Forty percent of people in this country are not evil. They are good people. They just have different values ​​than yours. "

The table was silent, everyone looked at me and dinner was ruined.

What can one do? Should we smile slightly and bear it? What can you say?

– Frustrated Republican in Berkeley

Dear frustrated: Every time I try to tackle an adjacent political issue, readers' responses range from people who criticize my conservative views, my liberal views, or my "isms on both sides." This tells me that people avoid nuances, context, or subtext.

My view of the phenomenon he describes is that an unexpected and unfortunate consequence of our president's personal and public behavior is that he seems to have inspired a parallel mindset in the opposition. I do not blame the current administration for the closed attitude of many progressives; I just notice the parallels.

Each of us is fully responsible for our own behavior. But the stereotypical, general closed-minded attitude you describe is something you might want to ask these liberal intellectuals to reflect on. Ask a question: "Are you interested in learning more about how conservatives like me view current events and what are we thinking about?"

Yes, it might be easier for you to just sit through this type of group thinking, but you shouldn't blame yourself for "ruining,quot; a meeting simply because you've asked people to be open-minded and rational. Nor do I believe that you (or someone) should feel compelled to remain silent when others are rude, rude, or reactionary.

