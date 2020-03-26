It's hard to party with the "one game,quot; rule – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4b8c9ab32350c8e657f941bada9de44511% %MINIFYHTML4b8c9ab32350c8e657f941bada9de44512%

Dear Amy: I am an intellectual conservative, living in Berkeley, California, liberal and one-party.

Over and over again at dinners (even mine), the guests simply assume that I'm a liberal like them.

When I tell them I'm pretty conservative, they just don't get it. They freely despise "right-wing hillbillies,quot; and say that all conservatives are "evil people,quot;.

I once replied, “Forty percent of people in this country are not evil. They are good people. They just have different values ​​than yours. "

The table was silent, everyone looked at me and dinner was ruined.

What can one do? Should we smile slightly and bear it? What can you say?

– Frustrated Republican in Berkeley

Dear frustrated: Every time I try to tackle an adjacent political issue, readers' responses range from people who criticize my conservative views, my liberal views, or my "isms on both sides." This tells me that people avoid nuances, context, or subtext.

My view of the phenomenon he describes is that an unexpected and unfortunate consequence of our president's personal and public behavior is that he seems to have inspired a parallel mindset in the opposition. I do not blame the current administration for the closed attitude of many progressives; I just notice the parallels.

Each of us is fully responsible for our own behavior. But the stereotypical, general closed-minded attitude you describe is something you might want to ask these liberal intellectuals to reflect on. Ask a question: "Are you interested in learning more about how conservatives like me view current events and what are we thinking about?"

Yes, it might be easier for you to just sit through this type of group thinking, but you shouldn't blame yourself for "ruining,quot; a meeting simply because you've asked people to be open-minded and rational. Nor do I believe that you (or someone) should feel compelled to remain silent when others are rude, rude, or reactionary.

Surely, anyone who is worthy of being called a "liberal,quot; must defend his right to speak his mind and must maintain an attitude of open curiosity about people who think differently than they think.

Dear Amy: I am a media producer with an emphasis on video production. I mainly work on documentaries, so I generally work with people who have no camera experience.

When I put microphones on people, I try to talk little about common themes that occur to me (sports, pets, children, where they are from, etc.). The goal is to loosen them up for when they have to speak in front of the camera and ease some of the strain on me, a stranger touching his body and clothing to properly position the microphone and hide the cable. (I always say, "I'm putting the microphone in here, okay?")

I recently put a microphone on a very pregnant woman. I was going to say: "Congratulations on the pending arrival, I also have a daughter and it's great …"

Instead, I made a comment about the weather because I thought that if I mentioned pregnancy it would be similar to commenting on her body and I "woke up,quot; enough to know that people, especially women, don't like that.

Was I correct in not recognizing the pregnancy, or would it be acceptable to use the pregnancy to relate on an "I am a father too,quot; level? Trying to make people feel comfortable and relaxed is my number one priority.

– Too awake in Chicago?

Darling also woke up: You understand the important role it plays in helping to calm nervous nerves during what can be a stressful process. Your sensitivity is commendable.

No, you should not mention a woman's pregnancy as you are helping to place her microphone. The main reason for this is because a person preparing to be interviewed on camera should focus on his own preparation. Pregnancy is a fun topic to discuss just before being interviewed.

If a woman refers to her own pregnancy, then yes, congratulate her and briefly share her positive parenting experience with her, but the time for a more relaxed conversation is after the interview is over.

Dear Amy: "Just Wondering,quot; was concerned about his girlfriend's habit of texting to a (male) coworker after work hours. I agree with you that any one of us has a right to keep friends out of the love relationship, but Wondering's girlfriend should show him her text messages and reassure him. The secret makes all of this worse, perhaps without reason.

– Been there

Dear been there: I agree.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)