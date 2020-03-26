IOC under fire after Turkish boxers contract coronavirus after qualifying for the London Olympics | Olympic Games News





Olympic boxing qualifiers continued despite other sports being canceled

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of irresponsibility after two Turkish boxers and a coach contracted coronavirus after a qualifying event in London.

The Copper Box Arena in London hosted the official Olympic qualification tournament, with boxers from 40 nations. It continued for three days despite the fact that virtually all other sports were suspended due to the pandemic.

According to the Turkish Boxing Federation website, athlete Serhat Gler and coach Seyfullah Dumlupinar contracted the virus after the qualifying tournament.

"While the world was taking extreme measures to deal with the virus, I am puzzled that a team from the IOC and the British government allowed the tournament to start despite the fact that many of us had concerns and almost all other sports had closed "said the president of the Eyup federation. Gozgec said.

In a letter to other boxing federations, seen by The Guardian, Gozgec, who is also vice president of the European Boxing Confederation, said: "Unfortunately, two of our athletes and our Turkish coach have tested positive for the new Covid-19 type. coronavirus after returning to Turkey from London.

"They are all in treatment now and fortunately they are in good condition. This is the disastrous result of the irresponsibility of the IOC working team."

"This virus has existed since December 2019. Therefore, it is inevitable to wonder why the European qualification event was not postponed before it took place.

"They did not consider anyone's health, which led them to organize this horrible event."

