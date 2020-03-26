Inmates escape from Washington prison during coronavirus chaos! (Shock video)

There was a bold jailbreak Monday night in Washington state. Inmates were released from prison when corrections officers were distracted by the coronavirus.

Five inmates are still on the loose, and at least a dozen escaped from a county jail in Washington state on Monday night, authorities said.

"ALERT! Several prisoners have escaped from the Yakima County Jail in downtown Yakima," a Yakima city Facebook post said Monday.

The publication adds that residents in certain areas of the city should stay indoors and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.

The inmates escaped by opening an outside fire door using a table, authorities told the media. Once they got out of the building, they jumped over a fence and ran into the streets.

"Officers were able to capture 6 inmates and return them to custody. 6 inmates were able to escape," said a press release from the Yakima County Department of Corrections.

The inmates reportedly broke out because they feared they might contract the coronavirus in prison.

Here are the inmates who escaped: