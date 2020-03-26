Increasing traffic is slowing down our Internet

Internet service providers said they could handle the avalanche of traffic, but were adding capacity. Verizon, Cox and AT,amp;T said they were building more cellular sites to strengthen mobile networks, increasing the number of fiber connections in their backbone networks and updating routing and switching technology that allows devices to communicate with each other and share a connection. to Internet.

Orange, formerly France Télécom, has doubled its capacity within submarine internet cables. In Italy, where home internet use increased 90 percent, Telecom Italia said its technicians continued to make repairs and add capacity. Vodafone, one of Europe's largest network operators, said it had increased its capacity by 50 percent in recent weeks through a combination of software and the addition of more equipment in the field.

"We are seeing some signs of stress," AT,amp;T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in an interview on CNN on Sunday. "We have to go out and do a network increase, so we are sending our employees to do it, but right now the network is working quite well."

To avoid clogged networks, Europe has taken the most aggressive measures.

Last week, Commissioner of the European Union Mr. Breton discussed reducing video bit streams with Reed Hastings, the chief executive of Netflix; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; and Susan Wojcicki, the director of YouTube. The companies agreed, like Amazon for its Prime video streaming service and Twitch, its online gaming platform.

Many of the companies then went further. On Tuesday, Netflix decided to change its HDTV broadcasts in India, Australia and Latin America to slightly lower quality to reduce the traffic they create there by 25 percent, and YouTube said it would convert all global broadcasts to standard definition. .

"We continue to work closely with governments and network operators around the world to do our part to minimize system stress during this unprecedented situation," YouTube said in a statement.