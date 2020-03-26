Increased traffic is slowing down our internet

%MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf211% %MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf212%

WASHINGTON – In late January, when China blocked some provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the country's average Internet speed slowed as people trapped inside became more connected and obstructed networks. In the Hubei province, the epicenter of infections, mobile broadband speeds were cut by more than half.

%MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf213% %MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf214%

In mid-February, when the virus hit Italy, Germany, and Spain, Internet speeds in those countries also began to deteriorate.

%MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf215% %MINIFYHTMLdec909d581f8bf3992c662b4cb64bbf216%

And last week, as a wave of housewife requests spread across the United States, the average time it took to download videos, emails, and documents increased as broadband speeds decreased 4.9% from the week before, according to Ookla, a broadband speed test service. Average download speed fell 38% in San Jose, California, and 24% in New York, according to Broadband Now, a consumer broadband research site.

Quarantines around the world have made people more dependent on the Internet to communicate, work, learn, and entertain themselves. But as the use of YouTube, Netflix, Zoom video conferencing, Facebook calls, and video games have increased to new levels, stress on the Internet infrastructure is beginning to show itself in Europe and the United States, and traffic is likely be far from its peak.

"This is unprecedented," said Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner who oversees digital policy and was chief executive of France Télécom. "We have to be proactive."

To avoid problems, European regulators like Breton have pressured streaming companies like Netflix and YouTube to reduce the size of their video files so that they don't take up as much bandwidth. In the United States, regulators have given wireless operators access to more spectrum to strengthen the capacity of their networks.

Some tech companies have answered the call to ease internet traffic. YouTube, owned by Google, said this week it would reduce the quality of its high-definition videos to standard definition worldwide. Disney delayed the start of its Disney Plus streaming service in France by two weeks, and Microsoft's Xbox asked game companies to introduce online updates and new releases only at certain times to avoid network congestion.

"We really don't know how long we'll be in this mode," said Dave Temkin, vice president of network and systems infrastructure at Netflix, at a webinar on Wednesday about how the coronavirus could affect Internet infrastructure.

Internet service providers like Comcast, Vodafone, Verizon and Telefonica have been building their networks for years to account for the growing demand. But company officials said they have never seen such a sudden and abrupt increase. The growth that the industry hoped to take a year is happening in days, said Enrique Blanco, chief technology officer for Telefónica, a Spanish telecommunications company.

"In just two days we increased all the traffic we had planned for 2020," said Blanco.

Last week, mobile traffic on AT,amp;T networks increased 40%, while Verizon experienced a 22% increase in traffic for its wireless and fiber broadband service. Wi-Fi calls doubled from their normal volume, operators said.

In Europe, Internet traffic to households via fixed lines increased more than 30%, according to Telefónica. Activities such as online games and video conferencing have more than doubled, while messages via WhatsApp have more than quadrupled.

According to Ookla, so much traffic and stress on Internet networks has slowed down the download speed of web pages and applications.

"The congestion is higher," said Adriane Blum, a spokeswoman for Ookla. "We are all at home and the activities we are doing at this unprecedented time are not using low bandwidth, which means a lot of activity on a network."

Cisco said demand for its WebEx teleconferencing service had traced the spread of the coronavirus. Demand increased first in Asia, then in Europe, and last week soared 240% in the United States. Demand has raised failure rates by offering video conferencing, said Sri Srinivasan, Cisco's senior vice president in charge of WebEx.

"I don't know if we will see a peak any time soon, not in the coming weeks," he said. "The reason I say that is because we are not seeing Asian traffic slowing down even now."

Internet service providers said they could handle the avalanche of traffic, but were adding capacity. Verizon, Cox and AT,amp;T said they were building more cellular sites to strengthen mobile networks, increasing the number of fiber connections in their backbone networks and updating routing and switching technology that allows devices to communicate with each other and share a connection. to Internet.

Orange, formerly France Télécom, has doubled its capacity within submarine internet cables. In Italy, where home internet use increased 90%, Telecom Italia said its technicians continued to make repairs and add capacity. Vodafone, one of the largest network operators in Europe, said it had increased its capacity by 50% in recent weeks through a combination of software and the addition of more equipment in the field.

"We are seeing some signs of stress," AT,amp;T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in an interview on CNN on Sunday. "We have to go out and do a network increase, so we are sending our employees to do it, but right now the network is working quite well."

To avoid clogged networks, Europe has taken the most aggressive measures.

Last week, Breton, the EU commissioner, discussed reducing video bit streams with Reed Hastings, the chief executive of Netflix; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; and Susan Wojcicki, the director of YouTube. The companies agreed, like Amazon for its Prime video streaming service and Twitch, its online gaming platform.

Many of the companies then went further. On Tuesday, Netflix decided to change its HDTV broadcasts in India, Australia and Latin America to slightly lower quality to reduce the traffic they create there by 25%, and YouTube said it would convert all global broadcasts to standard definition.

"We continue to work closely with governments and network operators around the world to do our part to minimize system stress during this unprecedented situation," YouTube said in a statement.

Microsoft's Xbox gaming business recently asked big game companies to post online updates to their games during off-peak hours, while helping to focus on the critical Internet needs of people involved in the coronavirus crisis. , according to an Xbox email reviewed by The New York Times. Video game updates may require large amounts of bandwidth to download.

Xbox asked companies to post updates within a four-hour period overnight in North America, and only Monday through Thursday.

"Microsoft is actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure that we are optimizing service for our customers worldwide and accommodating new growth and demand," the company said. "At the same time, these are unprecedented times, and we are also taking proactive steps to plan for these periods of high usage."

While US regulators USA They said they did not plan to follow Europe by calling for streaming and social media companies to downgrade their services, they are taking other measures. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission granted Verizon, AT,amp;T and T-Mobile temporary access to more airwaves.

"The FCC has closely coordinated with network operators to ensure that those networks continue to function," Ajit Pai, the agency's president, said in a statement.

Telefonica Blanco, who has been living under lockdown in Spain, said he expected record traffic to last for some time. It may even become the new normal, he said.

In Spain, internet use falls only at 8 p.m., when people across the country go to their windows to cheer on healthcare workers and others who are helping to manage the crisis.

"Suddenly at 8 p.m. it goes down, then it goes up again," Blanco said. "It's a beautiful thing."