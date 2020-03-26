If you have to cancel your travel plans, here is what to do next

ME! News: Is it more advantageous to cancel the trip and try to recover lost costs or reschedule your trip for a future date?

Kelly: Since no one knows where this situation will end, we recommend recovering lost costs rather than trying to reschedule it. Companies are offering extensive cancellation policies at this time, but they may end at some point.

If you decide to reschedule, consider purchasing a Supplemental Cancellation Travel Insurance Policy (CFAR). Although most basic plans come with eligibility restrictions for trip cancellation coverage, there are more expensive CFAR plans that offer much more flexibility.

ME! News: Is now a good time to book a trip for the future? If so, how far in the future should travelers look to book?

Kelly: We do not recommend booking future trips at this time given the uncertainty of the situation. If you see a deal you can't reject, book with the understanding that you can run out of that money when the time comes. Or consider buying travel insurance. Generally, you will get 75 percent of your trip (expenses) and you can cancel it for any reason within a set period of time. I only know that these can be expensive policies.