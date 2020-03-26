Hu Chocolate is our new obsession for comfort food

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
We have a notorious sweet taste, but we also have dietary restrictions. Dairy free. Without refined sugar. No unwanted ingredients that cause gastrointestinal issues. Which practically eliminates all the good chocolate … or so we think, until we met Hu Chocolate.
Hu, who comes from the phrase "Food For Humans,quot;, created his chocolate offerings with one philosophy in mind: namely, that food can be delicious with simple, high-quality ingredients that help people live again, eat and prosper as humans. All of their offerings are vegan, paleo, gluten-free, GMO-free and Kosher, refined sugar, cane sugar or sugar alcohols, among other questionable additives. And each article features a list of ingredients that you can really read and understand.
Take your plain dark chocolate, for example. It's made from organic fair-trade cocoa, raw organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter … and that's it.
Our obsession started innocently, when we discovered Hu Chocolate at our local grocery store and picked up the dark chocolate bar with almond butter and puffed quinoa. Then we came back the following week and bought it again. Then, it became a weekend ritual to eat breakfast one every Saturday morning as we shop, letting the harmony of flavors, the bitter and the sweet, melt against our tongue as we fill our cart with the essentials for next week. .
So we thought it would be a good idea to have a stash at work, which is where Hu Gems and Hu Hunks came in … but neither of them lasted long. The Hunks were too good, with a mixture of salty sweetness paired with the crunch of almonds or cashews, depending on which bag we dipped in. And the gems? Well … you will find out below what happened to the gems below.
Suffice it to say that Hu's jaw dropped. We never expected that chocolate that had so many no-no ingredients could be so … yes! Everything is delicious, and we don't miss any of the bars we used to eat to satisfy our sweet tooth. And the best part is that we don't feel guilty when we eat it (which could be why we eat it so much)! That must be part of the magic of enjoying food with real, pure and whole ingredients.
We invite you to join our new obsession by purchasing our favorites below. Trust us: you will not regret it.
Hu Vanilla Quinoa Qrispy Chocolate Bars
We assume you can start slowly, and simply get a pack of four of these Vanilla Quinoa Qrispy chocolate bars, which are basically a healthier version of Nestle Crunch. With 70% dark chocolate, the subtle sweetness of real vanilla powder, and gluten-free puffed quinoa, it's sweet and crisp in all the right ways. (There are other multiple single flavor packs to choose from, if this flavor doesn't float in your pot.)
Hu Vegan Chocolate Bars, variety of 8 packages
But really, you should go for it and just dive deep into the chocolate treat with this combo pack, featuring eight flavors for you to try and find your favorite. If we can be that bold, we highly recommend salted dark chocolate, crisp mint dark chocolate, and hazelnut butter, which tastes of Nutella in stick form (but without all the processed sugar and garbage). Trust us, the only thing you will regret buying this sample pack is the time when you finish the last box and realize that you need to buy two sample packs.
