Hu Chocolate is our new obsession for comfort food

Our obsession started innocently, when we discovered Hu Chocolate at our local grocery store and picked up the dark chocolate bar with almond butter and puffed quinoa. Then we came back the following week and bought it again. Then, it became a weekend ritual to eat breakfast one every Saturday morning as we shop, letting the harmony of flavors, the bitter and the sweet, melt against our tongue as we fill our cart with the essentials for next week. .

So we thought it would be a good idea to have a stash at work, which is where Hu Gems and Hu Hunks came in … but neither of them lasted long. The Hunks were too good, with a mixture of salty sweetness paired with the crunch of almonds or cashews, depending on which bag we dipped in. And the gems? Well … you will find out below what happened to the gems below.

Suffice it to say that Hu's jaw dropped. We never expected that chocolate that had so many no-no ingredients could be so … yes! Everything is delicious, and we don't miss any of the bars we used to eat to satisfy our sweet tooth. And the best part is that we don't feel guilty when we eat it (which could be why we eat it so much)! That must be part of the magic of enjoying food with real, pure and whole ingredients.

We invite you to join our new obsession by purchasing our favorites below. Trust us: you will not regret it.