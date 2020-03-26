How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parents during the coronavirus

In uncertain times, it's family above all!
For many parents, the Coronavirus has led to more than a few adjustments inside and outside the home. But when it comes to Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott, former friends focus on their daughter Stormi Webster.
"Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house. Travis has not been staying every night, but has been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie," shared a source with E! News. "Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and they have a great system with Stormi."
We are told that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves being very involved in his life and daily activities."
And while these two parents seem to be acting like they're back together, our source says that both Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label on it."
"Neither of them is dating and enjoying each other's company while raising Stormi," added our source.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
In recent days, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has updated fans on how his family has fared amid the Coronavirus. Additionally, she previously shared some tips on how to stay busy while distancing herself socially and staying home.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star recalled how she "didn't leave the house,quot; near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi. "It was my choice to do that, so I was never bored," he shared on social media. "I watched movies; I read books; I did full spa days and took long baths; I made masks; I took care of my skin; I took care of my hair."
And while keeping busy at home is important, it's also important to consider making a donation to 24-hour healthcare professionals who care for sick patients.
Earlier this week, Kylie donated $ 1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.
"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel, has just donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective equipment that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many masks in hospitals they're disappearing before making their way into the faces of our frontline heroes, "Kylie's doctor shared on Instagram. "" I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ICU and emergency workers feels as rewarding as helping my own patients. "
