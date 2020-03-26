How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parents during the coronavirus

In uncertain times, it's family above all!

For many parents, the Coronavirus has led to more than a few adjustments inside and outside the home. But when it comes to Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott, former friends focus on their daughter Stormi Webster.

"Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house. Travis has not been staying every night, but has been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie," shared a source with E! News. "Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and they have a great system with Stormi."

We are told that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves being very involved in his life and daily activities."

And while these two parents seem to be acting like they're back together, our source says that both Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label on it."