How does the state determine which companies are essential? – Up News Info

Starting Friday night, people in Minnesota are ordered to stay home. There are some exceptions for people to buy food or medicine, go out or travel to their jobs in sectors that are considered "critical,quot;.

So how does the state decide which sectors are critical? Good question.

In the Governor's Executive Order, there are six pages dedicated to listing critical sectors. Many on the list are obvious, such as health care, the police, sewage, and grocery stores.

But, some viewers have emailed Up News Info wondering: Why are sectors like liquor stores, home building or dry cleaners on the list?

"The intent here is to strike the right balance so that our economy can function, we protect the most vulnerable, we lower the rate to save time and build our capacity to deal with it," Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday when he announced the order.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), 78% of Minnesota jobs are in critical industries such as public works, energy, financial services, teachers, and more.

At the same time, Governor Walz said this executive order would reduce the social interactions of Minnesota residents by 80%.

Most of the guidance on what is considered part of the critical infrastructure workforce comes from the US Department of Homeland Security. USA The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) document was developed by partners of federal agencies, industry experts, and state and local officials.

"We have gone beyond CISA's guidance to provide some additional industries that we believe are critical to Minnesota in the coming weeks," said Minnesota DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Like other Minnesota trade associations, the Minnesota Builders Association asked Governor Walz earlier this week to be considered critical.

According to Grace Keliher, executive vice president of the Minnesota Builders Association, home construction should be considered essential. She says think of families whose only bathroom in the house is being remodeled or whose roof is half finished before we enter the rainy season. She believes that many companies are now working to finish home construction work.

"People who are in the midst of a kitchen remodel," Keliher said. "That may not seem essential, but if you don't have a stove to cook food or a refrigerator to keep it cold, that's a different story."

When asked why liquor stores are considered critical, Governor Walz said yesterday: "It is not a crazy question, it is one of those things that relieves people and adults to make the decisions they need, so they will remain open. "

Minnesota DEED also notes that some critical sectors have workers who are considered critical, and others who are not. For anyone who still needs clarification about their business or work, MN DEED has established an online form to submit their questions.