How COVID-19 is changing the public perception of large technology companies

%MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d11% %MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d12%

On March 5, when COVID-19 began to reshape American life, I noticed here that the big tech companies had responded with unusual speed. Where they had once been reluctant to intervene in factual matters, Facebook and Twitter suddenly featured prominently links to high-quality information from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization in their respective feeds and search results. . Google followed suit shortly after.

In the weeks since, Big Tech has only accelerated its efforts to do good. They have donated tens of millions of dollars to relief efforts. They have contributed large amounts of precious N95 masks purchased during last year's wildfires to medical organizations. They have added sections to their apps that highlight accurate news about COVID-19. And as unemployment increased, Facebook promised $ 100 million in grants for small businesses, and Amazon said it would hire 100,000 people.

%MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d13% %MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d14%

In a dramatic turnaround just a few weeks earlier, the Big Tech news has been a bright spot in a time of great fear and, increasingly, pain. Increasingly, journalists wonder if the backlash against technology companies that has defined their coverage for the past three and a half years may have come to an end.

%MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d15% %MINIFYHTMLb570ce2809b16dfac0a1cf37803e359d16%

In Cabling On Friday, Steven Levy asked the question clearly: did the coronvirus kill techlash? He writes:

Now that our lives are dominated by these giants, we see them as greedy personal data exploiters and anti-competitive giants that have generally degraded society. Before the pandemic, there was an expectation that these companies would be controlled, if not divided. But the deus ex machina of an overwhelming public health crisis has changed things. The pandemic may have the effect of a justifiable war waged by a warring president with low popularity. While Big Tech's misdeeds are still evident, its actual actions now matter more to us. We are using Facebook to console ourselves while we are physically focused and socially distanced. Google is being recruited as the potential hub of one of our greatest needs: Covid-19 testing. Our personal supply chain, literally the only way that many of us are obtaining vital food and supplies, is Amazon. Who knew that techlash was susceptible to a virus?

On CNBC, Salvador Rodríguez explored the same problem on Saturday, focused on Facebook. After summing up everything the company had done so far, he said: "Facebook will not be able to rebuild trust with the public overnight, but when the company is presented with an opportunity to rebuild goodwill by being Proactive and helpful during global health and financial crises, Facebook sprang into action and seized the moment. "

Later articles have pointed out that as much as the magnanimous tech giants have acted in the crisis thus far, they have much to gain by successfully navigating the coronavirus response. In InformationCory Weinberg noted that the companies' work so far would likely have a recruiting benefit:

It is too early to know how the big technology companies could take advantage of the moment. And their own businesses are certainly not immune from the financial consequences. But one area where they benefit is recruitment. In the past few years, big tech companies have had to compete with fast-growing startups for computer experts, especially as scandals and questions about power abuses have tainted the reputations of bigger companies. But tech workers who once preferred the dynamic environment of a small business could now receive the safest bet from a large business. A software engineer, who declined to be named to protect his job prospects, said he has been ignoring dozens of emails and recruiter calls on Facebook in recent months while seeking to develop his own company or join younger companies. But since venture capital firms are expected to pull out of investing in startups, this month she scheduled an interview with the social media giant. Its rationale: Share earnings from a Facebook share package could eventually help you self-finance your startup.

And perhaps even more importantly, the crisis represents an opportunity for technology companies to become increasingly intertwined in the lives of customers. I've already had friends who had given up on Facebook for a good return to see friends and family; Will they be so quick to remove it when a more normal way of life is resumed? Amazon Prime may be moaning under the weight of increased demand, but after your family goes through this crisis, would you ever dream of canceling it?

Daisuke Wakabayashi, Jack Nicas, Steve Lohr, and Mike Isaac explore this question in the New York Times:

While Amazon has changed buying habits for items like books, getting customers to trust them with groceries has been a challenge. Now, as more people are forced to stay home, one of the latest strengths of physical retail may be under pressure. (…) As more customers try different Amazon services, they can create permanent changes in shopping habits, said Guru Hariharan, a former Amazon employee and founder of CommerceIQ, a company whose automation software is used by major brands like Kellogg & # 39; s and Kimberly-Clark.

For now, I think the prevailing sentiment is accurate: The tech giants have probably turned a corner in public opinion. I imagine next time The edge In your survey of Americans, you will find that the decline in confidence has at least slowed down, if not completely reversed. A pressing question is whether that change in sentiment, assuming it is real, will affect the numerous ongoing state and federal investigations into competition and privacy issues that are still ongoing. Since late 2016, we have focused on issues that arise from the size of giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon; In recent weeks, the benefits that come from that size have become more apparent.

Still, it is possible that even a perfect response to the COVID-19 crisis may plant the seeds for a future backlash. Much of the frustration with tech companies in recent years is due to the fact that they are inevitable. Dependence breeds resentment, and the fewer alternatives consumers have to tech giants, the more resentful they will be in time. It is also possible, and even likely, that technology companies will make significant mistakes in their handling of the crisis, which could delay any progress they have made.

But all that can wait for another day. For better and for worse, Americans trust technology companies to outperform them in the coming months. If there was ever a time for these companies to prove themselves, it is now.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬆️Trending up: Volunteers from Amazon, AlphabetY Apple I worked nightly for a week to create a website called covidnearyou that tracks the virus as it spreads.

⬆️Trending up: The World Health Organization has partnered with Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Y Microsoft for a hackathon dedicated to solving problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic

⭐Ten Amazon Warehouses in the United States have had positive worker results for COVID-19. The news comes as the e-commerce giant rushes to hire 100,000 more workers to meet growing demand. Here's Jay Greene at The Washington Post:

The company has recently adopted new policies for its warehouses, including more regular cleaning of door handles, stair handrails, touchscreens and more, Levandowski said. These are prohibited standing meetings, staggered start and rest times to help social distancing, and evaluation of workers when they leave to improve the flow of workers has been suspended, he said. However, Amazon is fighting for workers to have all the protection they want them to have. The company ordered "millions of face masks,quot; to give to employees and contractors who cannot work from home, Bezos wrote in a letter to employees on Saturday. However, due to the global shortage of those masks, very few of those orders have been completed, he wrote.

Too: Amazon He told workers at his warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, that he will keep the facility closed indefinitely after three people tested positive for COVID-19. Workers will continue to receive their scheduled pay. (Matt Day / Bloomberg)

Still, Amazon I could come out of this crisis stronger than ever. The closure of many retail stores, coupled with widespread eagerness to go public, could end up increasing the company's participation in general retail by pushing shoppers to buy more online. (Priya Anand and Ashley Gold / Information)

Amazon It appears to be prioritizing shipments of its own hardware devices, such as Amazon Echo, while delaying the distribution of other non-essential items as demand continues to rise. (Priya Anand / Information)

IngSingapur is open source its coronavirus contact tracking app, called TraceTogether. The application uses Bluetooth to identify people who have been in close contact with patients with COVID-19. Here is Hariz Baharudin at The times of the strait:

Launched last Friday, the TraceTogether app can identify people who have been within 2m of coronavirus patients for at least 30 minutes, using Bluetooth wireless technology. Its developers say the app is useful when infected people can't remember who they've been around for a long time. For the app to start tracking, the Bluetooth settings on mobile phones must be activated. If a user becomes infected, authorities will be able to quickly find out other users with whom they have been in close contact, allowing easier identification of potential cases and helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Russia is using facial recognition technology to track people who are supposed to be quarantined. It also threatens prison time for those who do not isolate themselves. (Robyn Dixon / The Washington Post)

Next to It has become the place for neighbors to connect, organize and help each other in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. But the relics of the ancient Nextdoor are still there, conspiracy theories and everything. (John Herrman / The New York Times)

Facebook, TeslaY Apple They have pledged to donate thousands of masks to combat the shortage of medical equipment caused by the new coronavirus. Experts say it makes sense that these companies have large reserves, since California is no stranger to natural disasters. (Blake Montgomery / Daily beast)

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook it is "just trying to keep the lights on,quot; as traffic continues to rise amid the coronavirus outbreak. The challenge is compounded by the company struggling to transition to a job entirely from the culture of home. (Mike Isaac and Sheera Frenkel / The New York Times)

Also: this is what Facebook He said about dealing with the spike in traffic.

The World Health Organization plans to reach at least 50 million people with WhatsApp chat service that provides information about the new coronavirus. The service gained 10 million users within three days of launch. (Antony Sguazzin / Bloomberg)

Twitter temporarily blocked the account of The federalist after the conservative opinion site published an article proposing the deliberate spread of the coronavirus to increase immunity to the disease. Quick, decisive and positive Twitter action here. (Zachary Petrizzo / Mediaite)

From Apple The Screen Time feature has become a horrible reminder of how much we are using our devices now that we are all trapped at home. I have up to 16 hours a day on my devices, how about you? (Travis M. Andrews / The Washington Post)

Pinterest launched a new Today tab to provide people with selected committees and information about the coronavirus. The company plans to include expert information from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. (Nathan Ingraham / Engadget)

Foxconn Y Wistron, two iPhone manufacturers, have suspended production at their Indian plants to comply with an ordered national blockade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the population to stay home for three weeks. (Debby Wu / Bloomberg)

Coronavirus pandemic doesn't hurt (yet?) Tik Tok stars in The Hype House in Los Angeles. Some say they have seen tremendous growth since the virus began to spread. (EJ Dickson / Rolling Stone)

Hundreds of tech employees are being laid off amid the coronavirus outbreak, and now it's all happening Focus. This is how it happened in Tripations. (Biz Carson / Protocol)

There is a conflict in the most orthodox factions of the Jewish community over whether or not to allow Focus for virtual Seders. (Arutz Sheva)

Why do you receive coronavirus emails from all the brands you have interacted with? Everyone makes decisions out of "great caution." Abundance O’Caution will be a great name for someone when this is all over. Or now! (Rebecca Jennings / Vox)

The Internet was designed to adapt to large spikes in traffic like the one we are experiencing. But the platforms and applications that make the Internet useful are less proven. (Adam Clark Estes / Recode)

Americans who get their news primarily through social media are less likely to follow coronavirus news coverage closely. They are also the most likely to report seeing erroneous information about the pandemic. (Pew Research Center)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: 54,453

Total deaths in the US USA: 737

Cases reported in California: 2,853

Cases reported in New York: 26,358

Cases reported in Washington: 2,469

CDC information. California data from the Los Angeles Times.

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Crunch now offers free online training classes for 45 days.

The edge launched a newsletter called the Home Screen about life on the Internet during the pandemic. It is designed to show you fun distractions from the disaster, highly recommended.

A new app called Find My Pasta informs you about the availability of products in nearby stores.

The popular game Notice it is now free to download.

Those good tweets

I need to practice social distancing from the fridge. – kacijanehansen (@kacijanehansen) March 23, 2020

maybe if i develop feelings for covid-19 it will go away – frex the leo (@mynameisfrex) March 23, 2020

talk to us

Send us advice, comments, questions, and backlash against this newsletter: [email protected] and [email protected]