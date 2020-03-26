Hospitalization figures, non-positive cases, best indicator of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County may have seen its largest increase in a single day in positive COVID-19 cases, but a Bay Area doctor said Wednesday that the number gives a better idea of What is happening with the pandemic are hospitalizations. .

"It shouldn't be a cause for alarm, in fact, it's fully expected as we increase the amount of evidence," said Steven Goodman, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Stanford.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health reported an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 17. It also reported 84 new cases of infection, bringing the total to 459 cases and making it the largest increase in a single day. in the county since he started tracking the numbers.

But Goodman said the increase can be easily explained.

"To be clear, we are not testing everyone who is infected right now, so there seems to be a huge increase in the number of people infected," he said. "It is not, it suddenly increases in testing, so we are not remotely capturing all infected people yet, absolutely not."

Instead, Goodman said the number showing an image of the virus and what it is doing to the health care system is hospitalizations.

In Santa Clara County, hospitalizations totaled 137 on Wednesday compared to 125 the previous day.

"The number we really need to focus on is the number of people who are sick enough to be hospitalized, that's what we should focus on like a laser and that number increased by about 10 percent between yesterday and today," Goodman said.

"That is not the kind of stratospheric increase that places like New York, Italy or China saw at the height of their epidemic, showing that things are not really increasing that fast."

In fact, he said Santa Clara County appears to be at the forefront in the hospitalization report. Not all counties report those numbers. On Wednesday, the state told KPIX 5 that it was working on publishing hospitalization rates.

"It is also the critical marker of the burden on the healthcare system, because the healthcare system and healthcare providers whose workload and exposure are now what should concern us quite a bit," Goodman said.