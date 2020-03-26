His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Senate Approves $ 2 Billion Aid Package

Lawmakers unanimously approved a massive aid measure Wednesday that would send direct payments of $ 1,200 to Americans earning up to $ 75,000, substantially expand aid to the unemployed, and provide hundreds of billions of dollars in loans to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Nancy Pelosi passed the legislation and planned to push it through the House on Friday, before sending it to President Trump for his signature. We examined the fine print of the bill to see which groups would benefit.

Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.

We also have a daily tracker that shows the virus's trajectory by country and state, as well as a state-by-state look at where residents have been urged to stay home.

In other developments:

Today's weekly Department of Labor report on jobless claims is expected to show millions more people seeking benefits, an unprecedented increase. The numbers will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST. Here are the latest financial updates.

The president has lobbied the private sector to voluntarily address the shortage of critical medical equipment, particularly ventilators, as he faces calls to take control.

States have instituted a mosaic of rules to discourage visitors. Florida now requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has arrived from the New York region in the past three weeks.

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the stimulus package in Congress.

