His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Senate Approves $ 2 Billion Aid Package
Lawmakers unanimously approved a massive aid measure Wednesday that would send direct payments of $ 1,200 to Americans earning up to $ 75,000, substantially expand aid to the unemployed, and provide hundreds of billions of dollars in loans to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Nancy Pelosi passed the legislation and planned to push it through the House on Friday, before sending it to President Trump for his signature. We examined the fine print of the bill to see which groups would benefit.
In other developments:
-
Today's weekly Department of Labor report on jobless claims is expected to show millions more people seeking benefits, an unprecedented increase. The numbers will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST. Here are the latest financial updates.
-
The president has lobbied the private sector to voluntarily address the shortage of critical medical equipment, particularly ventilators, as he faces calls to take control.
-
States have instituted a mosaic of rules to discourage visitors. Florida now requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has arrived from the New York region in the past three weeks.
New York hospitals are under siege.
Medical facilities in the city are beginning to face the kind of increase in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed healthcare systems in China, Italy and other countries.
With scarce fans, the challenges at Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital in Queens, show the difficulties medical workers face.
Watch: A video of Dr. Colleen Smith, an Elmhurst ER doctor, offers an inside look. "I don't have the support I need," he said.
Related: Governor Andrew Cuomo offered on Wednesday the hope that Social distancing measures began to slow the growth of hospitalizations.
Whats Next: All of the city's more than 1,800 intensive care beds are expected to be full by Friday, according to an official report obtained by The Times. A 1,000-bed hospital ship is not slated to arrive until mid-April, but makeshift facilities at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center could be ready in a week.
62 of your questions answered
We've updated the expert guidance we've collected on a variety of pandemic-related topics, including health, money, and travel.
Trips to the grocery store are one of the few reasons many of us are allowed to leave home. We talk to infectious disease specialists about shopping during the crisis.
Related: Do people who survive the infection become immune? Scientists say the answer is a qualified yes, with some significant unknowns.
Another angle: As people stay home and connect, broadband has slowed worldwide. Several tech companies have tried to ease internet traffic, including YouTube, which said this week it would show standard definition videos instead of high definition.
If you have a few minutes, it's worth it
Isolated art
As daily life stops in much of the world, artists are processing the changes.
Our opinion desk compiled works of art that mostly differ whimsically about the pandemic. Above, part of a scene from a quarantine-themed coloring book about New York City.
This is what is happening the most.
Guilty plea in the New Zealand attack: A white supremacist accused of killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand last year unexpectedly changed his guilty plea today, about two months before he was scheduled to stand trial. A date for sentencing has not been set.
Fate of the former spy: Trump administration officials have concluded that Robert Levinson, a retired F.B.I. The agent who went missing in Iran in 2007 on an unauthorized mission to the C.I.A., died while in Iranian custody, his family announced.
Slower population growth: The population of the United States is growing at its slowest rate since 1919, according to government data released today. The figures, compiled long before the coronavirus pandemic, show the country close to a general decline.
What we are reading: The Twitter feed of the National Museum of the Cowboy and Western Heritage in Oklahoma City. Its author of notes notes: While the museum is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, its chief of security, Tim Send, has also been managing his social media accounts. A self-proclaimed rookie on Twitter, he offers a virtual tour of the exhibits, charmingly punctuated by dad's pranks.
Now a break from the news
Sam Sifton, founding editor of NYT Cooking and a former culture editor, has been named assistant deputy editor to oversee The Times' cultural and lifestyle coverage, a role that has new urgency in times of a pandemic.
Many of us are "at home these days, some working and learning remotely, others out of work, many freaking out with loved ones, all wondering what to do right now that is not panic or fear, but joyful, nutritious, funny,quot;. Sam writes. "Our reporters and critics have lots of ideas about it, and we'll bring you more every day."
And now for the backstory on …
How New York became an epicenter
Brian Rosenthal, an investigative reporter at our Metro desk who has written about the challenges facing the city During the outbreak, she spoke to Jonathan Wolfe for our Coronavirus Summary.
What does New York City have that caused the virus to spike here?
According to experts, the most important factor is simply the density of the city. Twenty-eight thousand people live in every square mile in New York.
New York has been testing many people. Are big numbers just a product of that?
We investigated it. New York has done more testing than any other state. However, even after realizing that, the number of cases in New York is much higher.
If you only compare the percentage of tests that tested positive, it's about 25 percent in New York, and it's about 5 percent in California. That doesn't necessarily mean that five times as many people in New York have it, but it's a sign that the virus is likely to be more widespread.
What would explain the difference?
What experts think is that this virus was circulating in the city for much longer than we thought, and it spread before we implemented these social distancing measures. We are beginning to see the ramifications of that now, days and weeks after the spread of the virus, because symptoms take time to appear.
Does the New York experience offer any lessons?
I think the most important lesson for the general public is to take this seriously, because the number of cases can increase extremely fast and will catch you off guard.
