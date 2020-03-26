His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The death toll in Spain hits their nursing homes
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain rose to more than 3,400 on Wednesday, beating that of China, as it reported 738 more deaths. He also had a record 8,000 new cases, or about 3,000 more than in Italy, where the increase in deaths and new infections appears to be stabilizing.
Many of Spain's deaths have been reported in nursing homes, and soldiers have found some abandoned or dead residents in their beds. El País, Spain's leading newspaper, said in an editorial that the situation had exposed "a bitter black hole in our welfare state."
In other news:
-
The jarring economic effects of the pandemic have sparked aggressive public spending across the eurozone, a rarity in a group where many leaders generally insist on budget austerity. Next up: a video call today between the 27 E.U. leaders to debate a contentious proposal for the bloc to jointly issue so-called "corona,quot; bonds.
-
Prince Charles, 71, and the first in line to the British throne, has the virus, along with more than 8,000 people in that country. He met Queen Elizabeth II, 93, just a day before medical advisers said she may have been infected.
-
The death of a supermarket employee in northern Italy has further raised fears of infection, and has turned people who fill jobs that are often overlooked into unlikely heroes.
-
Russia's President Vladimir Putin postponed a constitutional referendum that would allow him to exceed term limits, but he did not impose a national blockade.
-
The leaders of Mexico and Brazil, two of Latin America's largest nations, have largely ruled out the dangers of the virus. One analyst called the approach "a recipe for social implosion in a region that was already in a state of social turmoil."
Coronavirus Rise in New York Hospitals
New York State, with 285 deaths and more than 30,000 confirmed cases, is The epicenter of the American outbreak. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that tight state restrictions on social gatherings appeared to be slowing down the spread of the virus.
But New York City hospitals are now experiencing the types of surges that have already overwhelmed advanced healthcare systems in China and Western Europe. Case in point: Thirteen coronavirus patients died in a 24-hour period this week at the Elmhurst Hospital Center in the borough of Queens.
Video: A doctor at that hospital, who is struggling to survive with a few dozen fans, offered a rare look inside.
Looking to the future: All of New York City's more than 1,800 intensive care beds are expected to be full by Friday, according to an official report obtained by The Times. There may be thousands of makeshift hospital beds yet to open in Manhattan in a few days, but a 1,000-bed hospital ship is not scheduled to arrive until mid-April.
In other news:
And now for the backstory on …
How New York became an epicenter
New York City is now the center of the US coronavirus outbreak. With more than 17,000 confirmed cases, and the state's case count doubles every three days, the governor said.
To understand why, we spoke to Brian Rosenthal, an investigative journalist at our Metro desk who has written about the challenges facing the city in their fight to stop the outbreak. Below is his conversation with our Briefings collaborator Jonathan Wolfe, for our Coronavirus Summary.
What does New York City have that caused the virus to spike here?
According to experts, the most important factor is simply the density of the city. Twenty-eight thousand people live in every square mile in New York.
New York has been testing many people. Are big numbers just a product of that?
We investigated it. New York has done more testing than any other state. However, even after realizing that, the number of cases in New York is much higher.
If you only compare the percentage of tests that tested positive, it's about 25 percent in New York, and it's about 5 percent in California. That doesn't necessarily mean that five times as many people in New York have it, but it's a sign that the virus is probably more widespread in our community than in California.
What would explain the difference?
What experts think is that this virus was circulating in the city for much longer than we thought, and it spread before we implemented these social distancing measures. We are beginning to see the ramifications of that now, days and weeks after the spread of the virus, because symptoms take time to appear.
Does the New York experience offer any lessons?
I think the most important lesson for the general public is to take this seriously, because the number of cases can increase extremely fast and will catch you off guard.
