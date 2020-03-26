His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The death toll in Spain hits their nursing homes

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain rose to more than 3,400 on Wednesday, beating that of China, as it reported 738 more deaths. He also had a record 8,000 new cases, or about 3,000 more than in Italy, where the increase in deaths and new infections appears to be stabilizing.

Many of Spain's deaths have been reported in nursing homes, and soldiers have found some abandoned or dead residents in their beds. El País, Spain's leading newspaper, said in an editorial that the situation had exposed "a bitter black hole in our welfare state."

Here are the latest updates from around the world and maps of where the pandemic has spread, which has now claimed more than 20,000 lives.

In other news:

The jarring economic effects of the pandemic have sparked aggressive public spending across the eurozone, a rarity in a group where many leaders generally insist on budget austerity. Next up: a video call today between the 27 E.U. leaders to debate a contentious proposal for the bloc to jointly issue so-called "corona,quot; bonds.

Prince Charles, 71, and the first in line to the British throne, has the virus, along with more than 8,000 people in that country. He met Queen Elizabeth II, 93, just a day before medical advisers said she may have been infected.

The death of a supermarket employee in northern Italy has further raised fears of infection, and has turned people who fill jobs that are often overlooked into unlikely heroes.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin postponed a constitutional referendum that would allow him to exceed term limits, but he did not impose a national blockade.

The leaders of Mexico and Brazil, two of Latin America's largest nations, have largely ruled out the dangers of the virus. One analyst called the approach "a recipe for social implosion in a region that was already in a state of social turmoil."

