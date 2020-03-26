Highland Park United Methodist Church hires catering services outside of work – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A Dallas-area church is stepping up to help feed hungry people in this time of need, while employing laid-off workers to do so.

Paul Rasmussen, chief minister of the Highland Park United Methodist Church, said his plan is simple.

%MINIFYHTMLb3f80a936b1558a35cab095074fbc0e511% %MINIFYHTMLb3f80a936b1558a35cab095074fbc0e512%

Instead of bringing in volunteers to fill and deliver lunches to those in need, hire catering services that don't work to do it.

"What we wanted to do was find the most vulnerable pockets where people didn't eat and try to deliver them, and then we thought about expanding it and keeping people employed as well as feeding people, so we created a project-for-works initiative."

Rasmussen says they can do this thanks to generous donations from the church.

Joan Thompson is the owner of the Preston Hollow catering.

His company normally caters to the needs of the church, but now they fully depend on the church to pay their staff directly.

Thompson said, "Of course, I saw it as an opportunity for my people to work and partner with other staff companies that don't have jobs, and we got to work right away."

She added: "We are eternally grateful, as are our people, and we will pay it."

They have been making 1,200 lunches to serve the shelters every day and hope to expand as the need and money to do so remain available.