Here's Which Actor From The Dick Wolf NBC Franchise To Join His CBS One – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea711% %MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea712%

The long-standing multi-network crossover between the Dick Wolf series is a reality. On the Wolf Entertainment website and on social media channels on Wednesday night, the company posted a photo with Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton alongside FBI Zeeko Zaki as Agent Zidan on the set of the CBS drama series.

The crossover was created in the episode of Wednesday, March 25, Chicago P.D. on NBC, in which his commanding officer Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) sent Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) on a temporary mission to the FBI office in New York. She will work on her homework in an appearance as a guest actress on the next episode of CBS. FBI

%MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea713% %MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea714%

"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I'm extraordinarily happy to be shining even brighter; light on her and win new fans along the way before she returns to Chicago P.D,Said Wolf, executive producer of t he FBI Y Chicago franchises

%MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea715% %MINIFYHTMLb7a8db6d5c080ee8f577a083d1ea7ea716%

The king of universe building within drama franchises where characters move seamlessly between shows, Wolf had been looking at the next milestone in crossovers involving two different networks.

When Wolf announced in January the first two-hour crossover event for his two FBI series, the mothership and first year FBI: Most Wanted, which aired last night, hinted at possible crossovers with other series, such as Chicago PD, even though they are on a different network. "Stay tuned … It is going to get very interesting," he said.