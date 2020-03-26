Hannah Brown just won game night with this bridal shower greeting

Hannah brown I just played the best hand in Cards Against Humanity.

the Bachelorette party star, who currently spends time in Florida with Tyler Cameron And her friends shared a fun Instagram post on Wednesday night from their game night. From the photo, posted on her Instagram story, you can see that Hannah had to complete the sentence, "During sex, I like to think of …"

In response, Hannah played a card that said, "High school end of season."

For those who might have missed Hannah Bachelorette party season last year, at the end of the season, the Alabama native chose contestant Jed Wyatt about runner-up Tyler. But, after committing to Jed, Hannah would suspend him for a relationship he was rumored to have before coming to the show. So as you can imagine, Hannah doesn't really want to think about the end of the season.

As he wrote in his Instagram Story caption, "Yes, no."

The reality star has reconnected with Tyler, and celebrities have been fueling romance rumors for the past few weeks as they spend time together in their hometown.