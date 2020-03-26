Hannah Ann Sluss removes every trace of Peter Weber from Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss it is ready for its new beginning.
Weeks after Bachelor Nation was discovered Peter Weber canceled his engagement to the 23-year-old model, she is also officially moving. On Thursday, Hannah Ann's 1.4 million Instagram followers noted that she deleted all photos with Peter from his time. The Bachelor.
Hannah Ann's latest move to distance herself from Peter comes amid continuing rumors of romance between her ex-boyfriend and another woman from her season of the ABC reality series. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old pilot was seen spending time with Kelley Flanagan In Chicago.
"Peter was vibrating and it seemed like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point," a witness told E! News of your cozy walk.
But as a result, Hannah Ann also has her sights set on a mysterious new man in her life.
The reality show star recently said Nick Viall about his Viall's archives podcast that is testing the waters of dating group.
"He is someone who has been very kind and I am excited to learn more," Hannah Ann shared. "It's weird because when I really like someone, not everyone knows it. It's nice to have private conversations, to get to know someone slowly, and not to let everyone know every detail."
"I am not going to be exclusive for a while," Sluss said. "I am meeting many different people, but I will say that there is one person in particular that I am excited to have a date with after (the coronavirus pandemic) has ended. Really excited about that."
%MINIFYHTML12a43344158af169eb075d7615d2098113%