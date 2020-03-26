Hannah Ann Sluss removes every trace of Peter Weber from Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss it is ready for its new beginning.

Weeks after Bachelor Nation was discovered Peter Weber canceled his engagement to the 23-year-old model, she is also officially moving. On Thursday, Hannah Ann's 1.4 million Instagram followers noted that she deleted all photos with Peter from his time. The Bachelor.

Hannah Ann's latest move to distance herself from Peter comes amid continuing rumors of romance between her ex-boyfriend and another woman from her season of the ABC reality series. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old pilot was seen spending time with Kelley Flanagan In Chicago.

"Peter was vibrating and it seemed like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point," a witness told E! News of your cozy walk.

But as a result, Hannah Ann also has her sights set on a mysterious new man in her life.