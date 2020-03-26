Halle Berry Shares Sensual Lingerie Video To Celebrate This Milestone While Keeping Fans Inspiring

Halle Berry seems to defy the passage of time, as the 53-year-old actress went to Instagram to share a new sizzling photograph, in which she appeared dressed only in pure underwear.

Halle gave her fans something to think about with her latest provocative snap, and posed for the camera while wearing only a see-through bra.

The actress surprised her huge fan while showing off her toned body, and additionally supplemented the black and white photo with numerous animated stars.

The Academy Award winner shared the image to acknowledge the fact that she is now being followed by six million people on the popular social media platform, as in the title of her post, she thanked her fans with the words: "Well damn … 6 million followers !! You are all truly the most inspiring, positive and supportive people I could have asked for."

Additionally, Halle advised her numerous fans to distance themselves socially and joked a bit by saying that it was now nice to wear pajamas all day.

However, Halle also indicated that the times were serious and expressed his hope that the crisis would end as quickly as possible. The actress concluded by reminding people to stay clean, safe and properly informed.

His full caption read, "Well damn … 6 million followers! You are all truly the most inspiring, positive and supportive people I could have asked for. Feeling all the love as we roll around the house and practice life. #SocialDistancing … pj is all day woohoo! We appreciate those of us who get a little crazy and the parents who have just received so much more! Jokes aside, these are serious times, my heart goes out to those who are Sick and those whose incomes have been affected, I can only pray that things get better as fast as they can. Hoping everyone is kept clean, safe and properly informed! I love you guys. "

the Catwoman Star's image was enthusiastically received by her admirers, and many congratulated her on her well-preserved figure, as one follower commented that Berry was "absolutely beautiful," while others were curious to see if she was going to have a new one. action project in the near future.

Halle has found a new passion and she becomes attached to it.



