Grofers: Grofers user gets delivery slot by April 13, no slots in Bigbasket – Latest news

Day 2 of the COVID-19 shutdown was no different for people trying to book online delivery of essential items like groceries, milk and vegetables at Bigbasket, Grofers and other online platforms.

To the amusement of a user, he obtained the next drop-off slot at Grofers for Monday, April 13.

"When I try to place a new order, the earliest delivery date is Monday, April 13. I mean seriously? 19-day wait during a close of 21?" Tanmay posted on Grofers on Twitter.

The online delivery platform replied: "Due to the current situation and the increase in demand, you have experienced a high delivery time for the delivery of your order. Although we understand that this is not ideal, we are acting to execute things for you as soon as possible. "

The company said it was launched in some cities with the help of local authorities and is hoping to restart operations in other cities in a day or two. However, it did not disclose in which cities the delivery of essential items has resumed.

People experienced similar problems in Bigbasket.

Noida resident Arun Kumar, 42, placed an order for fruit Thursday morning and received a message from Bigbasket: "Unfortunately, we have no available spaces to serve you at this time. Please try again later."

Bigbasket tweeted: "Our delivery executives work 24 hours a day to deliver the essentials to as many customers as possible."

A Pune resident replied: "I did not receive the milk delivery today, the vegetable orders have already been canceled. Please confirm,quot; Tomorrow will you deliver milk or not?

On the Swiggy food delivery platform, some new restaurants appeared for Noida Sector 143 residents, although no known restaurant names were available.

Some city authorities on Wednesday allowed the home delivery of essential goods through online applications.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil said operators like Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Milk Basket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar and Iffco Tokyo will be able to continue delivery services.

Online markets like Flipkart and Amazon, along with delivery platforms like Bigbasket, Grofers, and FreshToHomes, hit a major block as local authorities shut down warehouses and dispatched dispatchers, even harassed them.

Millions of people in all cities were left defenseless in their homes, as essential items did not arrive at their doors despite ordering well in advance.

Despite the guarantee from local authorities, the situation remained grim on Thursday.

Amazon India posted on its website that "given the prevailing blockages and movement restrictions, pending deliveries will be delayed. New orders are available only on essential products through prepaid payment methods."

"We are continually evaluating the situation and working to resume deliveries soon."

