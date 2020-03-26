Granbury ISD turns on the lights in an empty stadium as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The stadium lights are on, but no one is there.

Granbury ISD turned on the lights at Pirate Stadium on Wednesday night for an hour and says it will be done every night just so the community can know what they are thinking and can see it as a symbol of hope.

Granbury ISD tweeted on Wednesday night: “For our Granbury ISD students and families: every night from 8 to 9 pm, we will have our stadium lights on for you… as a symbol of hope and a guarantee that they are in our hearts and minds. Let's get through this together. Stay safe, everyone. #be the light,quot;

Hood County confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old resident.

The County Place Shelter Request begins at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night

