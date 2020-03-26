GRAMMY Salute To Prince ’coming to Up News Info on April 21 – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info, the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Ventures will celebrate the 38-time GRAMMY nominee and the seven-time GRAMMY Prince winner with the new special Let's go crazy: the GRAMMY Salute To Prince, Tuesday, April 21 from 9: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT, only on Up News Info broadcast on Up News Info All Access. The tribute concert is presented by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band Princess. Filmed last January, the special will air on the fourth anniversary of the superstar's passing.

A lineup of stellar artists will perform hits from Prince's renowned catalog, including Beck; Gary Clark Jr .; Common; Earth Wind and Fire; Foo Fighters; HIS.; Juanes John Legend; Chris Martin; Morris Day and The Time; Princess; Sheila E .; San Vicente; Mavis Staples; Miguel the Revolution; and Usher, with special appearances by FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Jam, Misty Copeland and Naomi Campbell.

Check back for more updates as the special approaches and be sure to tune in on April 21 for all the fun. Check your local listings for more information.