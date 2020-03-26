Google says disabling an online business website due to coronavirus should be a last resort

%MINIFYHTML7ee656221971ebdc09107f82979b34ca11% %MINIFYHTML7ee656221971ebdc09107f82979b34ca12%

Google has issued a set of helpful FAQs and guidelines for website owners to try to minimize the damage caused by global closings, both online and offline, about the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the most important advice it can give is to avoid disabling a website entirely, as long as it's feasible to continue paying for hosting fees. Some domain registrars, such as GoDaddy and Namecheap, offer assistance to customers concerned that they will not be able to maintain websites negatively affected by shutdowns. But Google says disabling a site can harm your search ranking when it is brought back online.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Do you need to pause your online business for some time? We have just released a few things to help you maintain the presence of your site in search. Check it out! ⚡️⚡️⚡️https: //t.co/vmTJxWDVnn – Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) March 26, 2020

"If your situation is temporary and you plan to reopen your online business, we recommend that you keep your site online and limit functionality," writes John Mueller, senior analyst for webmaster trends at Google. For example, you can mark items as out of stock or restrict the cart and checkout process. This is the recommended approach, as it minimizes the negative effects on the presence of your site in Search. People can still find their products, read reviews, or add wish lists so they can buy later. "

Some options Mueller says a website owner should do is disable the shopping cart, post a banner or other form of informational notice on the website to inform customers about limited functionality, and use the Console tool. search engine to ask the search engine to index the limited number of pages.

"This is an extreme measure that should only be taken for a very short period of time."

Mueller says disabling a site should be the last resort. "This is an extreme measure that should only be taken for a very short period of time (a few days maximum), as otherwise it will have significant effects on the website in Search, even when implemented correctly," he explains. "That is why it is highly recommended to limit only the functionality of your site in place. Remember that your customers may also want to find information about your products, your services, and your company, even if you are not selling anything right now."

However, if it needs to be done, Mueller says there are measures in place to limit the lasting damage it could cause to the wider visibility of the site:

If you urgently need to disable the site for 1-2 days, return an informational error page with an HTTP 503 result code instead of all content. Be sure to follow best practices for disabling a site.

If you need to disable the site any longer, please provide an indexable homepage as a placeholder for users to find it in search using the HTTP 200 status code.

If you need to quickly hide your site from the search while considering the options, you can temporarily remove it from the search.

There is also an FAQ at the bottom of the page with other useful information, such as what happens if you disable a site for just a few weeks, and how to manage inventory if you're running an e-commerce operation.