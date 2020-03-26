Golden Globes Alter Rules for Theatrical Releases in Light of Coronavirus Crisis

%MINIFYHTMLf6f0756d26b1eb746984f3734624e78611% %MINIFYHTMLf6f0756d26b1eb746984f3734624e78612%

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday it will alter the long-standing rules for Golden Globe film eligibility and screenings for next year, a change that could include the unheard-of step of being seen for the first time even in the TV. However, producers and studios must demonstrate that they had a "bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles during the period of March 15 to April 30, 2020."

The HFPA, unlike other press associations, in most cases gets its own private screenings for eligible films. In a break from the status quo, the organization said today it is temporarily suspending the rule that all qualified voting members must be invited to an official examination at a third-party center in the Los Angeles metropolitan area until there are no more one's. week after the Los Angeles release of the film. In lieu of such in-person exams, the group has revised its requirement to the following:

1) Distributors must contact the HFPA to schedule a screening date on the official HFPA calendar that meets the time requirements of the Golden Globe eligibility rules (i.e., no later than one week after Launch of English Movies in Los Angeles); and 2) by that date, distributors must provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the film for members to view at home. This alternative assessment procedure is in effect from March 15 to April 30, 2020, and this period is subject to subsequent review and extension.

In addition to the screening changes, the screening requirements that the organization has established are also temporarily suspended (apart from the rule that films must be released at least seven days before midnight, December 31 of the rating year) and have expanded from Pay-per-view services and cinemas will also include alternative television formats where a movie can also be released for the first time, including subscription broadcast services, subscription cable channels, open television, etc.

"The HFPA reminder list committee will consider applying this suspension of the rules on a case-by-case basis when compiling the Golden Globe's annual reminder list in the fall," the organization says. "The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the distribution and exhibition of movies and television and may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe Award rules and / or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it deems appropriate. in the future."

NBC



Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were announced on January 11 to return to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on NBC, although no date has been officially announced. Most observers suspect that, if the past is an indication, it will likely fall on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

REX / Shutterstock



Other movie-winning groups are likely to make their own exceptions to their rules. Biggie, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is expected to follow through with similar adjustments to the Oscar eligibility rules, at least temporarily, after announcing last week that he was preparing for the changes. "We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes need to be made. We are committed to being agile and forward thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and we will make more announcements in the coming days, ”AMPAS said in a statement. The 93rd Annual Academy Awards are 11 months away, scheduled for February 28, 2021.

None of this turmoil in the way things are generally carried out in the film-kudos season is a surprise, as the coronavirus crisis is wreaking havoc across the entire award sector, both short-term for the Awards. Tony, who on Wednesday postponed his scheduled broadcast for June 7. until an unspecified later date, as well as for the Emmys, not scheduled until September, but finding their FYC campaign season interrupted by social estrangement and self-quarantine orders now carried out across the country and the world .

Regarding the latter, a spokesperson for the Television Academy told me that conversations have been held this week with consultants and campaign studies, but no details are yet available about the changes, if any, that are to come. Stay tuned for that, as they say.