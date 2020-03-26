Golden Gate National Recreation Area Closes Parking Lots – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Golden Gate National Recreation Area announced Thursday that it will cut services outside of visitor protection and resources in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Operations at Muir Woods National Monument, Marin Headlands Visitor Center, Point Bonita Lighthouse, Kirby Cove and Bicentennial Campgrounds, Alcatraz Island, Presidio Visitor Center, Fort Point National Historic Site , the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and the Lands End Observatory. remain closed until further notice.

In addition, multiple parking lots at beaches and recreational locations in Marin and San Francisco counties will be closed to meet the state and local health guidelines for the outbreak.

The closure of the parking lots follows similar moves made by California State Parks, the East Bay Regional Park District and others as the parks saw an influx of visitors seeking relief from the shelter order in place.

Park rangers will remain on duty in areas that are still open to the public and parks will continue to offer restricted litter services and access to restrooms. Officials from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the National Park Service encourage potential visitors to adhere to the public health guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, potential park visitors can take advantage of the multimedia features of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area at nps.gov/goga/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm instead of going to a park in person.

GGNRA partners with Presidio Trust and Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, which have similar virtual park features on their websites.

Closing informational updates can be found at GGNRA at nps.gov/goga/planyourvisit/temporary-facilities-closure-advisory.htm.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.