Germany and Switzerland help France treat patients with COVID-19 | France News

The emergence of the coronavirus has highlighted the lack of European cooperation.

But in an encouraging show of solidarity, hospitals in Germany have opened their wards to coronavirus patients from eastern France.

Critically ill patients have been flown in from the French city of Mulhouse, where hospitals are overwhelmed.

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera reports.