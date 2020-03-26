Galaxy Fold 2 fixes original Fold issues in new renders – BGR

Galaxy Fold 2 leaks have been circulating for months, and these new renders give us an idea of ​​how Samsung might be changing the design by 2020.

The original Galaxy Fold was an exciting proof of concept, but not a great smartphone.

With the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung could be looking to launch a phone that is both advanced and can be used as a daily controller in the same way as the Galaxy S20.

When the Galaxy Fold was unveiled last February, it captured the imaginations of countless consumers around the world who were excited to see the upcoming evolution of the wearable device. The design wasn't perfect, but it was poised to be the first mass-market phone with a folding screen in history. Samsung was given some slack, but when critics finally got to work, reports of hardware issues surfaced almost immediately, and Samsung was forced to indefinitely delay the phone, which was originally slated to launch on April 26. April.

When the Galaxy Fold finally launched on September 6 in South Korea, the reaction was pretty quiet. There was no doubt that Samsung had accomplished something impressive, but the strange design and most of the phone made it an option for the average consumer. Now the question is whether or not Samsung can learn from its mistakes and launch a Galaxy Fold 2 that people really want to use as their daily driver.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip, which, like the Fold, featured a folding screen, but had a much more manageable form factor. Z Flip's reception was nearly 180 percent that of the Fold, with critics praising its design and performance. But now that the Galaxy Z Flip is available, our focus is on the Galaxy Fold 2, which has been subject to multiple leaks in recent months.

Weekend, Windows United Teaming up with concept artist Waqar Khan, he put together a series of renderings of the Galaxy Fold 2 based on the rumors, reports, and patents that have been opened online thus far. As you can see below, this design is infinitely more attractive than its predecessor:

The unsightly notch on the original Fold has been replaced by the familiar Infinity-O display cutout seen in the Galaxy S20 series. The rear camera system also appears to be the same as we saw on the Galaxy S20 +, complete with four lenses and a time-of-flight sensor. And the mid-size display on the front of the Galaxy Fold has been replaced by a full-size Infinity-V display on the Galaxy Fold 2.

Some of these features align with a February leak by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, who claimed at the time that the Galaxy Fold 2 would feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex display with ultra-thin glass, an Infinity-V display on the front cover, the S20 + camera setup, and a perforated or under-screen selfie. camera.

At the time, Weinbach also said that the Fold 2 would launch "around July," but that was before the coronavirus crisis turned into a pandemic, so it will be interesting to see if Samsung's plans have changed in the meantime. .