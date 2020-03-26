Gal Gadot's manicurist shares how to nail a manicure at home

Rob Latour / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
As people practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions amidst the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, it almost seems like now is the time to enjoy some self-care.
One of the many things that people can do at home during this time is to play around with their beauty routine. Whether you're doing DIY face masks, incorporating serums, and / or using your body scrub more than ever, there's something relaxing and refreshing about taking time to pamper yourself.
However, there is one area of beauty that we all seem to forget: our nails.
And it's safe to say that after nonstop washing our hands, our claws might need a little extra love.
Fortunately, celebrity and editorial manicurist Christina Aviles Aude He shared his best tips and tricks with E! News. So if you want to enjoy a manicure at home or need some advice on how to safely remove gel polish, the founder of the Star Touch Agency has you covered.
Considering that Aude frequently works with Hollywood A-listers, such as Gal Gadot, Renee Zellweger, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh and others, it is safe to say that you know exactly what you are talking about.
So with that in mind, read the interview with Christina below!
ME! News: What tips do you have for doing a manicure at home?
Christina Aviles Aude: "If I'm going to do my own mani-pedi, I'll file my dry nails first, then shower. Then I use my towel to push my cuticles back on my hands and feet." Then wait about 30 minutes or so for the nails to return to that dry state. When they retain water, this is not the time to polish, because the nail expands. When you apply polish to your expanded nails, it will shrink and polish the chips faster. "
ME! News: What fashion styles have you made in your famous clients that we can do at home?
CAA: "For people who are not good at applying enamel, they can try the dry brushing technique. Wipe off the amount of enamel on the brush, then apply it to your fingernail. You can use different colors or the same color, and each time if you brush , you will get less and less, so it is more a sweep texture or a & # 39; feathered & # 39; look. You can choose three colors, anything more than that is too much, that way you don't care about perfection and there are lots of room for creativity. "
ME! News: Any other trends we can try at home?
CAA: "French is coming back, so why not do it with different colored tips? To get that perfect line, you'll want to use more polishing than you would for the dry brush technique, but less polishing than if you were to polish your entire nail I like to start at one corner and then slide it so that the brush scrolls horizontally across the tip. You can use any type of detailed brush and slide back with nail polish remover. Please note if you are sliding again you cannot put anything underneath People love a French manicure right now, so why not practice spring colors for your tip?
ME! News: What nail designs do your customers love right now?
CAA: "I think year-round they are dark nails. It's okay to wear a dark nail whenever you want! It's not just for fall like it used to be. Gal Gadot always loves a dark nail like a deep red wine color."
ME! News: What are some of the spring trends your customers like?
CAA: "I work with Chloë Grace Moretz And she is a fan of everything green, blue, gray or metallic. Something that is less expected than your spring cakes or cold tones. Also, I think the color tips, different color tips with French, I think we'll see a lot of that. "
ME! News: What is a trend that has just ended?
CAA: "Personally I never got on the neon car, I think it's too much and I'm not that noisy. When I do nails, because in the kingdom I'm in, it's more of a fashion look. So that trend was never for me."
ME! News: Because people wash their hands a lot now because of COVID-19, how can we protect our nails?
CAA: "Zoya and Essie definitely have something that adds moisture back to the nail. And using a really good hand cream and applying it at least any other time, if not every time, you're washing your hands. My favorite lotion is called Essentiel by Adele. You can use it on your face, on your feet and anywhere in between. I feel safe to use it on each of my clients. "
ME! News: For people who have a gel manicure but can't book appointments, how can they get rid of it at home?
CAA: "You want to break the seal on the top gel layer. I recommend that you clean as much of the gel as possible without damaging your skin. Take your time and file and then moisten a cotton ball with acetone, wrap it in tin foil and you should just lift it up. If you have a soft tampon, you can buff the rest. If you don't have a cotton ball and / or aluminum foil, you can soak your entire hand in an acetone bowl. However, I don't recommend doing this all the time because it is a lot of exposure to acetone. "
ME! News: What tutorials or YouTube channels would you recommend to do manicures at home?
CAA: "One of my manicurists, her name is Bana. I don't know if she has a YouTube channel, but she has a huge following on social media. She does a lot of nail tutorials on Instagram and does pretty cool things." "
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
