Gal Gadot's manicurist shares how to nail a manicure at home

Right on the spot!

As people practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions amidst the continuous Coronavirus Pandemic, it almost seems like now is the time to enjoy some self-care.

One of the many things that people can do at home during this time is to play around with their beauty routine. Whether you're doing DIY face masks, incorporating serums, and / or using your body scrub more than ever, there's something relaxing and refreshing about taking time to pamper yourself.

However, there is one area of ​​beauty that we all seem to forget: our nails.

And it's safe to say that after nonstop washing our hands, our claws might need a little extra love.

Fortunately, celebrity and editorial manicurist Christina Aviles Aude He shared his best tips and tricks with E! News. So if you want to enjoy a manicure at home or need some advice on how to safely remove gel polish, the founder of the Star Touch Agency has you covered.

Considering that Aude frequently works with Hollywood A-listers, such as Gal Gadot, Renee Zellweger, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh and others, it is safe to say that you know exactly what you are talking about.