GA hospital worker with coronavirus found dead with her son by his body

Bradley Lamb
A 42-year-old Georgia hospital worker named Diedre Wilkes contracted the coronavirus. She was later found dead in her home with her 4-year-old son next to her body.

Diedre's body was discovered last week in the living room of his home outside of Atlanta. A family member called the Sheriff's Office and requested a welfare check, and she was found dead.

The coroner believes that Deidra died 12 to 16 hours before they found her.

