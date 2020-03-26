GA hospital worker with coronavirus found dead with her son by his body

A 42-year-old Georgia hospital worker named Diedre Wilkes contracted the coronavirus. She was later found dead in her home with her 4-year-old son next to her body.

Diedre's body was discovered last week in the living room of his home outside of Atlanta. A family member called the Sheriff's Office and requested a welfare check, and she was found dead.

The coroner believes that Deidra died 12 to 16 hours before they found her.

During Deidra's autopsy, coroners performed a posthumous coronavirus test and tested positive for COVID-19. Deidra had no known underlying health conditions, and an autopsy is still underway, the coroner told the media.

Deidra worked as a mammography technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A hospital spokesman said in a statement Wednesday that staff were "deeply saddened when the coroner notified us … of our colleague's sudden death."