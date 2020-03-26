Fortnite Challenge: Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod and Rainbow Rentals

%MINIFYHTML85baffd7f5fed0e208269471b852d7e111% %MINIFYHTML85baffd7f5fed0e208269471b852d7e112%

The Fortnite challenges of Chapter 2 Season 2 Week 6 are all set, including Dancing at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals.

This challenge is quite simple, as you must know what to do. Dancing is an easy concept in Fortnite, and all you have to do is perform a dance move in these three locations. But the real challenge is knowing where these places are. Fortunately, we are here to help.

So right where They are Lake Canoe, Camp Cod and Rainbow Rentals? They are somewhat distant from each other on the map, so it will likely take several games to finish this one instead of completing them all at once. For this challenge, you'll need to visit nearby Holly Hedges, Misty Meadows, and Dirty Docks.

Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod and Rainbow Rentals

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/db/dc/lake-canoe-camp-cod-rainbow-rentals-fortnite-map_r1au888hlyszzo9p4ap5dlw.png?t=390133081,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Surrounded in red on the map above are the three places you will need to visit to meet this challenge.

Lake canoe it is the rightmost circle on the map. The circle at the bottom of the map is Cod of the field. That means the circle on the left is Rainbow Rental.

But we will break it down further. You can watch the following HarryNinetyFour video for a more accurate breakdown of where to find Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals.

Lake canoe

When you land, you will see a trio of canoes stacked around each other.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/86/ff/lake-canoe_9vvt1091mkcq12tch963o8ij9.png?t=390673409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cod of the field

When you land, you will see some camping equipment near the ground.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7b/c3/camp-cod_cs73qhjjwbds1hn8yabu4wxp7.png?t=390674473,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Rainbow Rental

This location lives up to the name as you will see the beach rental crew as you land.