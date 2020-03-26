Fort Worth Public Libraries Collecting Protective Equipment Donations – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

March 25, 2020 – FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Residents with personal protective supplies, such as gloves and masks, are encouraged to donate to drop them off on the curb starting Thursday, March 26, at four locations in the Fort Worth Public Library and Goodwill Donation Center Area.

Due to the precautions that medical personnel and people are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), some items are rare. Please note that homemade masks and previously used items will not be accepted. The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:

ALL DONATED ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND OPEN.

Hand sanitizer (all sizes)

Antibacterial soap

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Surgical Caps

Foot / shoe covers

Industrial Masks

Disinfecting wipes

Latex-free medical gloves

Eye protection goggles

Medical face shields

Flocked swabs

Motorized Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) and PAPR Hoods

Medical protection gowns (waterproof)

Disposable food grade gloves

Thermometers (digital non-contact)

Any of the above items may be left on the sidewalk, from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. From Monday to Friday in these places:

Eastern Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

To find a goodwill donation center near you, click here.

Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned up according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to essential personnel.

Please note that library staff are on site only to perform the supply unit. No items can be removed or returned at this time, and buildings will remain closed to the public. For information on library services during temporary building closings, visit FortWorthLibrary.org.