Fort Worth Fire Recruits Assist Vulnerable Shoppers at Local Grocery Stores – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Recruits from the Fort Worth Fire Department stepped up Thursday morning to help shoppers who are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Those 37 recruits separated and went to the 10 Albertson and Tom Thumb locations in the city to help during special shopping hours for those vulnerable customers.

%MINIFYHTML8ac245e8260115116525bd44ea2b564011% %MINIFYHTML8ac245e8260115116525bd44ea2b564012%

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those stores are open from 7 a.m. at 9 a.m. to "For the elderly only,quot;. These stores and others like Target and Walmart have these special hours so high-risk residents can buy what they need without the burden of long lines, crowded areas, and potentially out-of-stock products.

Fort Worth firefighters recruits took it a little further by helping those customers pack their purchases and take them to their vehicles.

"I think it is fabulous. And everyone in the store was washing everything and all the community service people were helping. It is fantastic," said customer Cheri Cetto.

Much of North Texas, including Tarrant County, remains under "stay home,quot; orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents can leave for "essential activities," such as grocery shopping and medical reasons.