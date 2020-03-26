Former Astros star Jimmy "The Toy Cannon,quot; Wynn dies at 78 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Houston Astros say former slugger Jimmy Wynn died at age 78.

Wynn was nicknamed "The Toy Cannon,quot; because of the power it produced despite its small size. He was a three-time All-Star outfielder in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Astros announced that he died Thursday, but did not provide further details.

