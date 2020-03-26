Home Local News Former Astros star Jimmy "The Toy Cannon,quot; Wynn dies at 78 –...

Former Astros star Jimmy "The Toy Cannon,quot; Wynn dies at 78 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Former Astros star Jimmy "The Toy Cannon" Wynn dies at 78 - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c411% %MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c412%

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Houston Astros say former slugger Jimmy Wynn died at age 78.

Wynn was nicknamed "The Toy Cannon,quot; because of the power it produced despite its small size. He was a three-time All-Star outfielder in the 1960s and 1970s.

%MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c413%%MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c414%

The Astros announced that he died Thursday, but did not provide further details.

%MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c415% %MINIFYHTML633efc44983fd40d25eed265606dd2c416%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©