Five things to see in the running of the bulls | Human rights

An estimated 1.7 billion people are currently under lock and key worldwide as governments take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. If you are one of them and looking for ways to pass the time, here are some of our most powerful and stimulating documentaries.

1) Sons of heroin

The United States is experiencing the worst drug crisis in its history, with heroin overdoses and other opioid abuses taking lives across the country.

In 2017, when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared the opioid crisis as a "national emergency,quot;, we looked at the "invisible victims,quot; of the epidemic, a generation of children who were abandoned, abandoned or orphaned by parents heroin addicts.

The resulting film, Heroin & # 39; s Children, was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

2) Bahrain: screams in the dark

In 2011, the world's eyes focused on the revolutions in Tunisia and Egypt when an uprising occurred in Bahrain, an island kingdom where the Shiite Muslim majority is ruled by a Sunni minority family.

As Bahrainis fought for their democratic rights, Al Jazeera was their witness, the only television journalists who stayed to continue their journey of hope until the carnage that followed.

The film, Bahrain: Screaming in the Dark, won seven major journalism and film awards, including the George Polk Prize and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards.

3) Boko Haram Jacket

Among the thousands of hunters enlisted by the Nigerian Army to track down and capture Boko Haram fighters, one stands out from the crowd.

Aisha Bakari Gombi is one of the few women who has joined the fight against one of the deadliest armed groups in Africa.

In Boko Haram Huntress, Aisha takes us into her world, as commander, hunter, and wife.

4) India's offside girls

Laxmipur, a remote village in the eastern state of Bihar in India, is home to one of the few women's soccer teams in the country.

They train at the Laxmibai Sports Club and are preparing for a match with the local men's soccer team.

We meet girls defying community expectations in this short film, India & # 39; s Offside Girls.

5) Brides and brothels: the Rohingya trade

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya girls and women fled Myanmar to escape a military offensive.

In the Bangladesh refugee camps, they thought they would be safe. But inside the tents that house nearly a million Rohingya refugees, women and girls are bought, sold and given away.

We look at the dangers that Rohingya women still face and meet the people who seek to exploit them.

The investigation, Brides and Brothels: The Rohingya Trade, won two major journalism awards and was nominated for a Peabody.