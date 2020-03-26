Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro X from Apple receive free 90-day trials

Apple's creative professional apps, Final Cut Pro X video editing software, and Logic Pro X music production suite get free 90-day trials for a limited time. The 90-day trial version is now available for Final Cut Pro X and will arrive "in the next few days,quot; for Logic Pro X.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many homeless and unable to attend school or work, so having access to professional tools that cost hundreds of dollars during this time is a big problem. "We hope that customers who are at home and are looking for something new to master will try these free trials," the Apple announcement read.

Final Cut Pro X already had a 30-day free trial, but a free trial of any kind is completely new to Logic Pro X. Apple doesn't mention when the 90-day trial offering will end, but notes that both programs will. return to a 30-day free trial once the initiative expires. Additionally, customers who have already downloaded the free 30-day trial of Final Cut Pro X will be able to take advantage of the extended trial period.

Other companies that make music software are delivering similar free offers amid the pandemic. Avid is issuing a limited number of free 90-day licenses for Pro Tools, for example, and Fender is giving 100,000 people three months of free guitar lessons in their Fender Play app.

For those looking to purchase the software after the trial period, Final Cut Pro X costs $ 299.99 and Logic Pro X costs $ 199.99.